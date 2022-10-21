ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Newcastle plans Saudi Arabia trip during World Cup break

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3LgC_0ihcmZhx00
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, second right, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom’s green and white colors.

The Saudi-owned club said Friday it will hold a training camp in the Middle Eastern country during the break for the World Cup in early December, less than a year after its first trip there.

Human rights organizations have long said that Saudi leaders engage in “ sportswashing ” — using sports for public-relations purposes.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owns 80% of the club after having completed a buyout one year ago. At that time, the new owners offered assurances to the Premier League that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and in turn the state, would not have any say in the team.

The Magpies will hold a “warm-weather training camp” in the capital Riyadh from Dec. 4-10 after making a similar trip to Jeddah in January. They’ve scheduled a friendly match against Al-Hilal on Dec. 8.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe defended the club’s decision.

“We’ve made a football decision. We’ve looked at the World Cup break, what’s the best thing for the team,” he said ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham. “We’ve made it from a purely footballing backdrop.”

Newcastle wore green and white — Saudi Arabia’s colors — for its marquee match against Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford. It ended in a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle is sixth in the league.

Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record includes the 2018 killing of newspaper columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence found that the crown prince, who recently was appointed prime minister by royal decree, likely approved the killing. He has denied ordering it.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia: Crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the royal court said Sunday. The acknowledgement from the state-run Saudi Press Agency came hours after Algeria’s presidency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not be attending because of health reasons, spurring speculation about his condition. Royal doctors advised Prince Mohammed not to fly long distances to avoid the “trauma’” on his middle ear, the statement said, without elaborating. The nature of Prince Mohammed’s condition remained unclear, but ruptured eardrums can result from middle ear infections and trauma such as excessive pressure from flying long distances. Prince Mohammed has quickly risen to power under his 86-year-old father King Salman. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne.
The Associated Press

Fast-fashion giant Inditex to transfer its Russian business

MADRID (AP) — Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country’s competition authorities. The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is pending approval from Russian authorities, Inditex said, without disclosing financial details. Inditex halted its business in Russia on March 5, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. Following other western brands, the fashion retailer closed its 502 shops and stopped online sales. Tuesday’s announcement marks the end of Inditex’s business in Russia, although the retailer said it would consider returning through a franchise collaboration with Daher if market circumstances changed.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy