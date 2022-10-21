ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Will new 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey play against Chiefs in Week 7?

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 opponent made a blockbuster trade on Thursday night.

The San Francisco 49ers traded a boatload of draft capital to acquire star RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. This was an all-in move for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and struggling on the offensive side of the ball this season. He’ll surely help their outlook in the NFC West conference in 2022, but what about the upcoming Week 7 tilt with the Chiefs?

Is there any possible way that McCaffrey would be able to suit up against Kansas City? It seems unlikely given the quick turnaround and the fact that he’s not familiar with the playbook. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that McCaffrey will fly into San Francisco on Friday, so there is at least a chance he practices before the week concludes.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that McCaffrey has already spoken with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and that they’re planning to at least have a red-zone package installed for him. That means he could be looking at upward of a half-dozen snaps in Week 7.

All-in-all it might be in the 49ers’ best interest to not put McCaffrey out there before he’s ready. After all, the 26-year-old running back does have a lengthy injury history.

It’s also possible that all this hubbub over the McCaffrey trade could serve as a distraction in San Francisco in their final practice of the week on Friday.

