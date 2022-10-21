Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin. All the family members have...
Divers in choppy Lake Winnebago after suspected drunk driver goes into water
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers are in Lake Winnebago Tuesday morning after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the choppy waters. Rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle remains submerged.
