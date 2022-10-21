ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

nbc15.com

Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin. All the family members have...
STEVENS POINT, WI

