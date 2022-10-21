Read full article on original website
Nato officials slam Emmanuel Macron for shattering West's united front against Putin: French leader 'reveals his hand' and says Paris WON'T use nuclear weapons even if Moscow does in Ukraine
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has rebuked Emmanuel Macron after the French president ruled out launching a nuclear strike on Russia. The UK's secretary of state for defence said Mr Macron had revealed his hand by confirming that if Vladimir Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine then France would not repay it in kind.
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe
Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine
Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend's luxurious villa was allegedly on sale for $75 million
Alina Kabaeva used to be a gymnast and is now head of the holding company National Media Group. Both in Russia and in the West, her close relationship with Vladimir Putin is now an open secret. Allegedly, she is even the mother of some of his children. Putin hid his...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Russian Officials Quit in Droves After Conscripted Colleague Killed—Report
"We have a mass exodus," a Kremlin source told Russian journalist Roman Super.
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
Russia rebukes Germany, Denmark and Sweden for not inviting it to Nord Stream probe
LODNON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Putin Ally Hints Change to Ukraine War Plan: 'Everything Will Be Different'
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, hinted on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine had entered a new phase. Weeks after demanding a change in strategy from Russia's military, and criticizing how the conflict has been handled so far, Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "Everything will be different."
Shocking moment Russian soldier is RUN OVER during bungled parade as desperate Putin deploys Dad’s Army to Ukraine
FOOTAGE shows the shocking moment a Russian soldier is RUN OVER during a bungled parade. A video shows some of Vladimir Putin's newly mobilised recruits in formation at a military ceremony before the armoured vehicle makes a wrong turn and tramples one of their comrades. The injured soldier was able...
The Jewish Press
Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3
Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
