ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Q&A: Herb Jones on NFL safeties he modeled his defense after, Pelicans expectations, more

By Michael Scotto, Follow @MikeAScotto
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bCRI_0ihcjAqp00

Pelicans forward Herbert Jones showed why he received votes for the All-Defensive Team as a rookie and is quickly becoming one of the best defenders in the game when he blocked Kevin Durant’s three-point attempt to begin his second NBA season.

“He’s long and athletic,” teammate CJ McCollum said. “He’s low maintenance. He doesn’t complain. Sometimes, he might not get the ball when he’s open. He does his job. He’s wise beyond his years.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green echoed praise for Jones, calling him “key” to their defense because of his ability to disrupt an opponent’s offense.

Despite being a former SEC Defensive Player of the Year, few expected Jones to be this impactful defensively so quickly after he fell to the second round in the draft.

“Nothing was given to him,” McCollum said. “I think he has a hunger and a ‘want to.’ Larry Nance Jr. talked about having to kick him out of the gym. I told him he needs to start going on more vacations. You can only work so much. I think he has that mindset that he’s going to work, and it’ll always pay off. Tonight, he showed his versatility guarding one through five and doing it well.”

Jones spoke with HoopsHype and discussed several topics, including who he watched growing up. The answers will definitely surprise you. The versatile defensive forward also shared his toughest players to guard, goals for the Pelicans this season, his long-term goals for his career, and much more in our interview below.

Who were the people you watched growing up and took stylistic aspects from their games defensively?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUXsh_0ihcjAqp00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert Jones: I watched a ton of Tony Allen and some of Kawhi Leonard. I think my defense and how I see the game is something where I’ve tried to watch safeties in the NFL. Ed Reed and Kam Chancellor, who was long and covered so much ground. I just tried to figure out how they were able to read and react to plays on that side of the field. I felt like if I could take pieces from their mentality, then I could roam around on the basketball court fairly easily.

When you were in college, did you feel like defense would be your path to the NBA?

HJ: When I was in college, I always tried to be a guy that was available for any task that my teammates or coaches asked of me. I always wanted to be versatile if I needed to be able to screen, play defense, rebound, or be a playmaker and set up guys offensively. I always wanted to be a guy they can call on or ask to do something and know that I could do it. I’ve always relied on my defense to keep me on the floor because I know every team needs a defender. I know a lot of guys want to shoot shots, but there’s always that one guy that the other four scorers need or want to have on the court with them to play defense. I’ve always been that guy.

Who are some of the toughest guys you’ve had to guard?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBoEh_0ihcjAqp00
Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

HJ: It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say Trae Young.

What’s it like guarding the toughest player on a nightly basis, whether it’s a guard or a forward, and adapting to that challenge?

HJ: I go into every game with one mindset, and that’s to make it as tough as possible on the opposing player I’m guarding or team to score. I know these guys are getting paid a lot of money to score. It’s my job, and my teammates rely on me to make it tough for these guys to score. That’s what I go out and do. I know they’re going to make tough shots, but it doesn’t bother me at all. It’s another possession they’ll have to come down and work for. My mindset is I want to be relentless on the defensive end no matter how many shots someone makes. I want them to know it’s going to be tough every time.

Are All-Defensive Team and Defensive Player of the Year goals of yours?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8ynR_0ihcjAqp00
Chris Graythen-Getty Images

HJ: It would be nice to, but that’s never been a goal of mine ever. I just go out and do whatever my teammates ask of me and be the hardest-playing player on the court that does all of the dirty work. The stuff they say doesn’t show up in the box score is what I really pride myself on. I want to walk away from the game where they might not look at the box score and say how I affected the game, but I always try to go out and affect the game in ways that don’t necessarily show up in the box score.

What did you think of the offseason for the Pelicans?

HJ: I’m feeling really good. I’m sure if you ask anyone in the organization, they’ll say the same. Dealing with the expectations, we just keep a tunnel vision approach and try not to get distracted by the outside noise on what they think we should do as opposed to what we expect of ourselves. We want to show up and win each day. Any game we play, we want to win. If that leads to a championship, I’m sure everyone would be – sh*t – who wouldn’t be happy with a championship. I don’t feel like we’re result driven. We just show up and believe in the work and trust in the process of getting better.

What have you been working on to improve defensively and offensively?

HJ: Defensively, I’ve tried to move better with my slides, working on my hips a ton and watching a lot of film this summer. Offensively, I’ve been getting up a lot of reps in the gym on my catch-and-shoot shots and one-dribble pull-ups, trying to advance them to another level.

If you received an All-Defensive Team selection, what would it mean to you?

HJ: I’d love it. That’s what I pride myself on, my defense. If the league notices it, that would be amazing. If they don’t, it still wouldn’t change anything about my approach. I’d have the same approach the next season trying to get better at something.

When you were at Alabama with former NBA coach Avery Johnson, what tips did you take from him to the NBA that stuck with you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPoMW_0ihcjAqp00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

HJ: Being a professional. I remember the first meeting we had. I didn’t have a car, and one of my teammates, Braxton Key, and I got to the gym. It might’ve been, and we got there at 6:55 for a 7:00 meeting. When we walked in, coach Johnson said, “You’re freshmen. You have to be early and can’t be walking in when one of the older guys is walking in. He’s already been here.” It spoke volumes. If you’re showing up early as a freshman, they’re going to assume you meant business. That’s what I’ve carried over since. If we’re having a film session, practice, any meetings, or have to arrive for a bus time, I try to get there at least 10-15 minutes early so nobody will be looking around calling for me.

Has anything surprised you about the NBA thus far?

HJ: The flights. It’s like you never get off of a plane. I had to adjust to the travel. I think that was the biggest adjustment. In college, you fly, but it’s not 82 games. Adjusting to the traveling and trying to manage my sleep schedule was the most surprising thing. I really had to be aware of what times we landed and how many hours I’d need to sleep. I’d say the travel was the most surprising thing to me.

What do you want to accomplish by the end of your career?

HJ: A goal of mine before my career ends is to make it at least 10 years in the NBA, and if you were to ask any of my teammates who was the best teammate they had, I’d want them to say me.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rookie Alontae Taylor impressed in his first NFL start

It can be tough to identify the bright spots on the New Orleans Saints defense after their unexpected 2-5 start. Especially within the secondary, which has thus far led the unit to the NFL’s No. 31 ranking in points allowed per game (28.5). But rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor found a way to shine through in his first start on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Tennessee Volunteer was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in practice following the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Taylor saw his first career action, but his first start wouldn’t come until he was activated off of injured reserve last week.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys trade for Raiders DT to boost run defense

The Cowboys are beefing up their depth on the interior defensive line with a veteran presence. Dallas is acquiring 10-year defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for draft pick compensation, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. In addition to Hankins, Dallas will also reportedly receive a seventh-round pick in 2024; the Raiders will receive a 2023 sixth-round selection.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jakobi Meyers not happy with way Mac Jones was treated on Monday night

It was a pitiful scene at Gillette Stadium watching New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones showered with boos after throwing his sixth interception of the season. The second-year quarterback had returned from what was originally deemed as a severe high ankle sprain in an effort to help lead the team to their first winning record of the year. But once he threw one interception, coach Bill Belichick decided to pull the plug.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins sign DB Jamal Perry to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have had a number of injuries to their secondary, so they’re looking at options that could help make life a bit easier. According to NFL agent David Canter, the Dolphins are signing defensive back Jamal Perry to their practice squad. Perry should be a familiar face for fans of the aqua and orange, as he spent parts of the last three seasons with Miami.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 trade targets for the Saints ahead of the NFL deadline

We’re in a tight spot. A 2-5 start to the season is hardly what the New Orleans Saints anticipated, and now the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. They’ve got decisions to make ahead of that Nov. 2 cutoff date, and they could end up cutting a deal with another team. We’ve seen the Saints make trades at the deadline before, acquiring players like linebacker Kwon Alexander (in 2020) and cornerback Eli Apple (in 2018) while moving others such as Adrian Peterson (in 2017), having made a run at wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (at the 2019 deadline, later signing him as a free agent in 2020).
AKERS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy