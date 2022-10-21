ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

North Miami Neighborhood Spot Asks: What Does Paradise Mean to You?

The protagonist in Chilean-French filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky's fictional autobiography Endless Poetry proclaims a statement of glorious possession and ownership upon being gifted a studio space where he could devote himself relentlessly to his artistic practice: "This is my place! [...] This place will be paradise. Paradise!" While viewing the surrealist...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide

Halloween is coming our way and what better way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year than with a ghostly night out complemented by great food and drinks? This year, plenty of Miami restaurants and bars are hell-bent on scaring you straight with plenty of special themed events filled with eerie cocktails, activities, costume contests, and other thrills.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Knaus Berry Farm Opens for Season: Time for Cinnamon Rolls!

It's October, the moist shroud has lifted from Miami's skies, and the intoxicating scent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls is in the air!. Knaus Berry Farm, the Homestead farmstand that's famous for its freshly baked cinnamon rolls, is now open for the season. Knaus has a passionate following, with people...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami New Times

Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep

Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
MIAMI, FL

