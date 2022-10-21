Read full article on original website
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Autumn Wardrobe Is All About Understated Elegance
Does-it-all dresses are Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s wardrobe MVP. The supermodel-businesswoman wears flattering maxis and midis from her favourite brands all-year-round – and she’s just welcomed some new styles for autumn. For an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend, Rosie wore a black long-sleeved dress from...
Everything We Know About The Fashion Awards 2022
Fashion’s big night in London is back on 5 December. The Fashion Awards 2022 will celebrate “self-expression, escapism and optimism and [the industry’s] positioning at the intersection of culture”, according to the BFC, who will be rolling out the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the world’s leading taste-makers to serve some seriously major looks.
“She’s Not Afraid To Take A Risk”: Doja Cat’s Stylist Unpacks Her Freewheeling Approach To Fashion
During her first Paris Fashion Week, Doja Cat made headlines. She posed with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus outside of his Parisian boutique covered head-to-toe in gold body paint beneath her baggy jeans and white tee, and she sat front row at Vivienne Westwood in pirate-inspired attire. But who’s behind the pop star’s recent run of head-turning looks? Step forward creative director and stylist, Brett Alan Nelson.
Bella Delivers Twee Autumn Style In A Knitted Bonnet
It’s time to break out your warmest (and chicest) knits as the weather changes. The “snood”, a hat-hood hybrid that was all over the autumn/winter 2021 runways – from Eckhaus Latta to Miu Miu and Jacquemus – is the ideal accessory for colder days. Naturally, Bella Hadid is already endorsing the statement knitted headpiece.
Chloë Sevigny Puts A Cool-Girl Twist On The Zany Autumn Knit
Chloë Sevigny’s style is forever a source of inspiration. Her personal take on the grunge aesthetic of the ’90s – whether in an ultra-twee or a pared-back, indie chick sort of way – always delivers. Her most recent outfit mixes happy autumnal knits and slouchy trousers with her natural cool-girl ease.
Lupita Nyong’o On Her New Jewellery Campaign – And What To Expect From Wakanda Forever
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its big debut next month, Lupita Nyong’o – who plays Nakia, a Wakandan spy – will need plenty of gowns and jewellery for her various red carpet premieres. So, you could say her new role as De Beers’s first global ambassador is perfectly timed. Nyong’o stars in the fine jewellery label’s new “Where It Begins” campaign.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Laura Dern Wears Chromatic Christopher John Rogers Dress for ‘The Son’ Screening
Laura Dern made a chic arrival for the “The Son” screening in New York on Monday. The actress stars alongside Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby in the Florian Zeller-directed film, which releases on Nov. 25. The “Big Little Lies” star stepped out in a semi-monochromatic ensemble....
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha Manicure Is Autumn’s Ultimate Neutral
Never underestimate the power of a dreamy neutral. Whether sumptuous and deep or tawny and featherlight, a well-selected shade can serve as the ultimate accessory. For example, Jennifer Lopez’s mocha manicure — autumn’s answer to the milky nails she wore at her wedding — is a polish job that will serve all season, elevating oversized knits and skin-skimming ensembles alike.
Adidas Terminates Its Relationship With Kanye West
Adidas has terminated its relationship with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after the rapper made a series of anti-semitic statements in an interview on Fox News and on social media. The sportswear giant was under growing pressure to cut ties with the Yeezy founder, whose incendiary comments have been condemned by high-profile figures. On 21 October, Kering confirmed that Balenciaga – for whom Ye walked the spring/summer 2023 runway just three weeks ago – “has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist”. Ye parted ways with Gap in September.
Hulu’s New Docu-Series The Hair Tales Is A Love Letter To Black Women
In 2019, Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern, the hair care line that would inspire women from all backgrounds to embrace and nurture their coils and curls with a range of products designed just for them. As an actor and Black woman, Ross has pushed for better representation in Hollywood in the same spirit. Her portrayal of Joan Clayton on Girlfriends (which aired from 2000 to 2008) showcased a story and perspective rarely seen on television at the time. It continues to serve as a touchstone for many Black women navigating life, love, career, and their hair.
TheCrown In Vogue Features Never-Before-Seen Photographs Of The Royal Family From The Magazine’s Archives
The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to Vogue’s archive of photographs – “the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it – was difficult. Which was putting it mildly.
