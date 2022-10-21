ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Wildcats win state championship

MADISON — Cedarburg and University School competed at the WIAA state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday and Saturday, with the Bulldogs winning a quarterfinal dual before bowing out in Div. 1 play while the Wildcats earned gold in the Div. 2 field. For the Bulldogs, it...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr., 79

John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr. of Grafton passed away peacefully on the morning of October 21, 2022, at the age of 79. John was born in Milwaukee to the late John R. Unger Sr. & Gloria Unger (nee Lohman). John & his wife Karen recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 27th. Johnny U was a larger-then-life character who always had a smile on his face & a joke to tell. He was a passionate hot rod enthusiast & was very talented having built several of his own including his prized 1934 Ford pickup truck. John spent many enjoyable days working at the Milwaukee Mile on the fire crew as well. In 1980, he & his wife started their own tool & die business — Badger Precision Tool & Mfg. They provided several apprenticeships over the years & developed a successful trade until their retirement in 2006. He was a devoted Packer, Badger & auto racing fan — never missing a game or catching a race.
GRAFTON, WI
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub

Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub, 86, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Carlos Traub Sr. and Mary Traub - Kedroske (nee Steinbach). On April 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kay Kiesner in Milwaukee. Kay preceded Ken in death on March 6, 2017. Ken retired from American Can Company in Milwaukee where he was employed for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
WEST BEND, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In

It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI

Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beautiful natural colors across Ozaukee County

The temperature gauge the last few days may have read like it's still summer, but the calendar and the fall foliage across the county says otherwise. According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Ozaukee County is currently in peak color season with 100% of trees currently transitioning. Last week, we...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Custer rollover crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

