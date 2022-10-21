Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wildcats win state championship
MADISON — Cedarburg and University School competed at the WIAA state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday and Saturday, with the Bulldogs winning a quarterfinal dual before bowing out in Div. 1 play while the Wildcats earned gold in the Div. 2 field. For the Bulldogs, it...
Greater Milwaukee Today
John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr., 79
John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr. of Grafton passed away peacefully on the morning of October 21, 2022, at the age of 79. John was born in Milwaukee to the late John R. Unger Sr. & Gloria Unger (nee Lohman). John & his wife Karen recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 27th. Johnny U was a larger-then-life character who always had a smile on his face & a joke to tell. He was a passionate hot rod enthusiast & was very talented having built several of his own including his prized 1934 Ford pickup truck. John spent many enjoyable days working at the Milwaukee Mile on the fire crew as well. In 1980, he & his wife started their own tool & die business — Badger Precision Tool & Mfg. They provided several apprenticeships over the years & developed a successful trade until their retirement in 2006. He was a devoted Packer, Badger & auto racing fan — never missing a game or catching a race.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub, 86, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Carlos Traub Sr. and Mary Traub - Kedroske (nee Steinbach). On April 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kay Kiesner in Milwaukee. Kay preceded Ken in death on March 6, 2017. Ken retired from American Can Company in Milwaukee where he was employed for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI
Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beautiful natural colors across Ozaukee County
The temperature gauge the last few days may have read like it's still summer, but the calendar and the fall foliage across the county says otherwise. According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Ozaukee County is currently in peak color season with 100% of trees currently transitioning. Last week, we...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
Oconomowoc police locate man last seen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Custer rollover crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
Comments / 0