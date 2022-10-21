ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMIgW_0ihcgqsI00

( KDVR ) — Taylor Swift released her newest album titled “Midnigh ts ” on Friday featuring 13 new tracks.

Swift released the album at 3 a.m. because she said she is calling the tracks on the album “3 a.m. tracks.”

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now,” Swift shared on Twitter .

Swiftie-approved: Where to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album in Denver

Here is how you can listen to the album:

You can also buy the full album at Walmart , Target , Records Store Day , and in the iTunes Store .

