Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Kari Lake turns the camera on the media while campaigning for Arizona governor
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared her advice for other Republicans running for political office in the 2022 midterm elections on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Republican candidate faces off against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs in the competitive Arizona governor race. Lake told Tucker Carlson on Thursday her advice for other...
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Daily Beast
We Need to Stop Calling Far-Right Extremists ‘Conservatives’
Want proof a stopped clock is right twice a day? On Thursday, the right-wing outlet The Federalist published what could only be described as a manifesto aimed at fellow travelers, arguing that “We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves Conservatives.”. As a conservative, I believe the author, John Daniel Davidson,...
iheart.com
Bill O’Reilly: Americans are ANGRY & Joe Biden DOESN’T CARE
Bill O’Reilly says the mainstream media likely isn’t adequately reflecting how ANGRY the everyday American currently is. Americans are get getting ‘HAMMERED’ right now — from increasing crime, to sky-high inflation, and very few signs that Democrats in power have any solid plans to actually improve today’s America. And all these problems, O’Reilly explains, and the president’s inability to recognize them, is PROOF that Joe BIden truly doesn’t care bout YOU. Plus, O’Reilly gives his latest thoughts on upcoming midterm elections…
The DOJ Is Already Investigating Reports of Midterm Voter Intimidation
The Department of Justice is already investigating possible incidents of voter intimidation at drop boxes after voters reported that people monitoring voting locations harassed them and accused them of helping to steal the election. The investigation was sparked by a report from an Arizona voter who felt they’d been intimidated...
New York Times article warns Democrats' worst midterm fears being realized: 'Red October has arrived'
A New York Times article sounded the alarm on Thursday with a warning to Democrats that “Red October” is here as critical midterm elections are a few weeks away.
Opinion: The slogan hurting Democrats’ election chances
CNN — Crime is an important issue. There, I said it. The problem is, not enough Democratic candidates are saying it. Some don’t seem to know what to do about this issue. I’m not naïve. I know that some Republicans use crime as a code for racially-tinged political attacks. In the case of Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville, you can drop the “tinged” part.
Rubio Proposes Investigating George Floyd Protests if GOP Takes Back Senate
"There's been no accountability about the summer of 2020. Who was behind it?" Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Political divide fueled by ‘grievance’ of ‘resentful rural’ GOP voters, claims Washington Post report
The Washington Post claimed that rural Americans tend to vote Republican because they perceive that the average Democratic voter looks down on them.
