Wisconsin State

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Daily Beast

We Need to Stop Calling Far-Right Extremists ‘Conservatives’

Want proof a stopped clock is right twice a day? On Thursday, the right-wing outlet The Federalist published what could only be described as a manifesto aimed at fellow travelers, arguing that “We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves Conservatives.”. As a conservative, I believe the author, John Daniel Davidson,...
iheart.com

Bill O’Reilly: Americans are ANGRY & Joe Biden DOESN’T CARE

Bill O’Reilly says the mainstream media likely isn’t adequately reflecting how ANGRY the everyday American currently is. Americans are get getting ‘HAMMERED’ right now — from increasing crime, to sky-high inflation, and very few signs that Democrats in power have any solid plans to actually improve today’s America. And all these problems, O’Reilly explains, and the president’s inability to recognize them, is PROOF that Joe BIden truly doesn’t care bout YOU. Plus, O’Reilly gives his latest thoughts on upcoming midterm elections…
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The slogan hurting Democrats’ election chances

CNN — Crime is an important issue. There, I said it. The problem is, not enough Democratic candidates are saying it. Some don’t seem to know what to do about this issue. I’m not naïve. I know that some Republicans use crime as a code for racially-tinged political attacks. In the case of Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville, you can drop the “tinged” part.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...

