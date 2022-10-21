ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
AMA

Focus on social needs helps heart patients avoid readmissions

As health systems move beyond their traditional roles and boundaries to improve their patients’ outcomes by addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), physician-led care teams will be asked to do more—but experience is showing that success is more likely if they don’t try to do it all.
DELAWARE STATE
AMA

Learn how to quickly assess your patient’s diet

Dietary changes are recognized to be a leading risk factor for premature death and disability in the U.S., yet medical students spend an average of just 19 hours over the course of four years in medical school learning about nutrition. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge on public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy