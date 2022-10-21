Read full article on original website
Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor
Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
Let's Talk about tales of the supernatural
Let's Talk New Mexico, 10/27, 8a: It’s the season of chilling stories, midnight monsters and ghostly emanations, and we are here for it. On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be looking into why ghost stories are so popular no matter the time of year, and how they can encourage us to learn more about our state, our culture and our own family.
