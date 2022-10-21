ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar and Subaru of Jacksonville for free adoptions

By Lucia Viti
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29c5n2_0ihcegDq00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville to offer free adoptions on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22.

Friday adoptions will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society on 8464 Beach Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday adoptions will take place at Subaru of Jacksonville on 10800 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Saturday’s event is a part of Subaru Loves Pets promotion.

“Working together is lifesaving and JHS is proud to partner with VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville,” said Denise Deisler CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “When we work together, animals win.”

Pets will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Additional fees may apply.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Nearly 10,000 ballots cast on first day of early voting in Duval

Jacksonville, Fl — Just under 10,000 ballots were cast in Duval County on the first day of early voting Monday. Registered Republicans outpaced Democrats by 906 votes, according to turnout statistics provided by the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Just over 34,000 ballots by mail have been received by...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Low pressure forming east of the Bahamas

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy