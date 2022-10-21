Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday. It’s reported the crash was near the intersection of Gilmore & Railroad Avenues. Despite the damage to the cars, we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.
WOWT
1 injured in Sunday night Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. According to Omaha Police, at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with two gunshot wounds. The victim allegedly told police he was hit by gunfire while driving near North Saddle...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting
Omaha Police are looking into a shooting that injured one person. Police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:40 Sunday night after 32-year old Rashad Lee arrived at the emergency room suffering from two gunshot wounds. Lee told officers he was driving near North Saddle Creek Road and...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash on I-29/I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash over the weekend along Interstate 29. Officers found one person dead inside the front half of the vehicle. The identity of the victim was not known to police. The crash was reported at...
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
klin.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lincoln Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle injured two people late Saturday night at 27th and Highway 2. Sergeant Justin Armstrong tells KLIN News a 2004 Lexus and a Harley Davidson were both westbound around 11:20 p.m. when they collided in the intersection. Armstrong says after the collision the motorcycle slid off...
WOWT
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman
Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
klin.com
Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set
Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
WOWT
Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery counties prompted evacuations Sunday. Montgomery Emergency Management said that as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the fire was contained, but authorities still urged everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews were still at the scene.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
