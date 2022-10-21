ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday. It’s reported the crash was near the intersection of Gilmore & Railroad Avenues. Despite the damage to the cars, we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Sunday night Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. According to Omaha Police, at 9:32 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man arrived at Nebraska Medical Center with two gunshot wounds. The victim allegedly told police he was hit by gunfire while driving near North Saddle...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
OMAHA, NE
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Police Investigate Omaha Shooting

Omaha Police are looking into a shooting that injured one person. Police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:40 Sunday night after 32-year old Rashad Lee arrived at the emergency room suffering from two gunshot wounds. Lee told officers he was driving near North Saddle Creek Road and...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
klin.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lincoln Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle injured two people late Saturday night at 27th and Highway 2. Sergeant Justin Armstrong tells KLIN News a 2004 Lexus and a Harley Davidson were both westbound around 11:20 p.m. when they collided in the intersection. Armstrong says after the collision the motorcycle slid off...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Vape explosion injures Omaha woman

Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs accident kills 1

(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
Kearney Hub

Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park

WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
WAVERLY, NE
klin.com

Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set

Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Evacuations prompted by field fire near border of Iowa counties

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery counties prompted evacuations Sunday. Montgomery Emergency Management said that as of 7:25 p.m. Sunday, the fire was contained, but authorities still urged everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews were still at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy