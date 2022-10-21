ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?

When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys

No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU Buc Madness

East Tennessee State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness, as it was called, featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic. The players mingled with fans after the 45-minute event.
Johnson City Press

Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning

Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket.
GRAY, TN
WHIO Dayton

Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Fans get first look at basketball Bucs

East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver put his players to the test Saturday morning with an open practice in front of about 150 fans at the Center for Physical Activity. The Bucs held a 32-minute scrimmage and it was the first time they’ve appeared in action in front of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 24

Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Vol Notes: UT-Georgia set for afternoon kickoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game. A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win

Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy