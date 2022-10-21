Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Press
Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?
When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
Johnson City Press
SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys
No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
Johnson City Press
Lady Hilltoppers suffer overtime loss to Knox West
With a state tournament berth on the line, the best way to describe Science Hill’s loss was: cruel. The Lady Hilltoppers hit the crossbar twice, and both times it came straight down. Each time it wasn’t a goal.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Buc Madness
East Tennessee State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness, as it was called, featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic. The players mingled with fans after the 45-minute event.
Johnson City Press
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket.
Johnson City Press
Lady Bears claim top seed in Mountain 7 tournament after intense battle with Blue Devils
BEN HUR — The Mountain 7 District and Region 2D volleyball tournaments will be played at Union over the next two weeks. The Lady Bears earned the privilege of hosting the semifinal and final rounds of those tournaments after taking an intense 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11 win over Gate City on Saturday at Lee High.
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
Johnson City Press
Fans get first look at basketball Bucs
East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver put his players to the test Saturday morning with an open practice in front of about 150 fans at the Center for Physical Activity. The Bucs held a 32-minute scrimmage and it was the first time they’ve appeared in action in front of...
WATE
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 24
Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
Johnson City Press
Vol Notes: UT-Georgia set for afternoon kickoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game. A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.
WATE
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Johnson City Press
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
local21news.com
Grandfather killed in skydiving accident at high school football game, official says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — A football game turned tragic before it began at a high school in upper east Tennessee, according to authorities. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a skydiver's pre-game descent onto the field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough went wrong, and he died of his injuries after being flown to a hospital.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win
Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
