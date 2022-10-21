Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT)
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued to suffer from a lack of decisive bullish cues on Oct 25. However, some crypto tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polkadot (DOT) registered minor gains, but bears continue to push back any price rallies. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP)...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
coinjournal.net
These 3 play-to-earn tokens could return massively once the bull market returns
Play-to-earn (P2E) games, digital platforms that let users earn rewards by playing, are gaining popularity. Their concept of allowing gamers to monetise their games has boosted the value of their in-game currencies. Cryptos native to Decentraland, Sandbox, and Axie infinity has the potential to rally post the bear market. Decentraland...
coinjournal.net
IOTA price forecast: Will this fallen angel ever rebound?
The IOTA price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days as cryptocurrencies recoiled. It was trading at $0.2468, where it has been in the past few weeks. This price is about 25% below its highest level in September. IOTA has a market cap of more than $691 million, making it the 63rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Imminent Rally for BTC and Ethereum, Issues Alert to XRP Holders
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s collapse earlier this year says rallies are in sight for both BTC and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 559,600 Twitter followers that “it’s time” for Bitcoin to make a move as he believes crypto bears are providing the fuel for a rally.
themarketperiodical.com
Top Ten Bitcoin holders in the World
Investing in bitcoin is no longer just a fade, but a long term business strategy. In a past few years bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole has emerged as an alternative to the stock market. They are not merely creating news, but creating wealth. Though there are individuals like tech giant Elon Musk, who holds massive reserves of bitcoins, big corporate companys’ hoards surpass them by manyfolds. Let’s have a look at the top 10 companies with the largest bitcoin cache.
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Provides Update for Cardano (ADA) Listing on FTX
Crypto billionaire and Founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that Cardano (ADA) could finally be getting its spot listing. The Altcoin is currently the only top 25 crypto without a spot listing on the FTX exchange,. FTX to List Cardano (ADA) Soon. A crypto enthusiast took to Twitter to...
coinjournal.net
ADA is undervalued according to insights data. Should you buy it?
Cardano (ADA/USD) is significantly undervalued. That’s according to data by crypto analytics Santiment. ADA trades at a low of $0.36 after a bearish market the past one week. Using Cardano’s MVRV Z-Score, Santiment data highlights ADA’s low valuation. Accordingly, the token trades at its lowest level to its realised...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
coinjournal.net
Down by 80%, is Optimism OP price cheap enough?
Optimism price made a strong recovery on Monday as investors bought the recent dip. OP rose to a high of $0.88, which was about 40% above the lowest level last week. Still, OP price has plunged by more than 80% from its highest level in June. Optimism ecosystem growth. Optimism...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches new ATH; FTX, Binance US, Bittrex attacked by same phishing scam
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 24 includes a recent spike in Bitcoin mining difficulty leading to a new ATH, FTX agreeing to compensate its users’ losses to a phishing attack, and on-chain data reveals Binance and Bittrex were also attacked. Another spike in mining difficulty was...
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Miners Stop Liquidating Their Reserves
According to Hashrate Index experts, in August and September, public Bitcoin mining companies sold fewer Bitcoins than they mined, something that has not happened since May. In June, public miners liquidated a total of 23% of their Bitcoin reserves, netting 14,600 BTC. Companies sold 5,767.9 BTC in July against a cumulative production of 3,478 BTC.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Still #1 Constituent of Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund
The latest issue of TapTools’ Weekly newsletter talked about Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE), which gives U.S. investors exposure to multiple major cryptocurrencies in the form of a security that they can own in a tax-sheltered account. Grayscale Investments, which is one of the world’s largest digital...
