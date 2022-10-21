ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24

coinjournal.net

These 3 play-to-earn tokens could return massively once the bull market returns

Play-to-earn (P2E) games, digital platforms that let users earn rewards by playing, are gaining popularity. Their concept of allowing gamers to monetise their games has boosted the value of their in-game currencies. Cryptos native to Decentraland, Sandbox, and Axie infinity has the potential to rally post the bear market. Decentraland...
coinjournal.net

IOTA price forecast: Will this fallen angel ever rebound?

The IOTA price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days as cryptocurrencies recoiled. It was trading at $0.2468, where it has been in the past few weeks. This price is about 25% below its highest level in September. IOTA has a market cap of more than $691 million, making it the 63rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
themarketperiodical.com

Top Ten Bitcoin holders in the World

Investing in bitcoin is no longer just a fade, but a long term business strategy. In a past few years bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole has emerged as an alternative to the stock market. They are not merely creating news, but creating wealth. Though there are individuals like tech giant Elon Musk, who holds massive reserves of bitcoins, big corporate companys’ hoards surpass them by manyfolds. Let’s have a look at the top 10 companies with the largest bitcoin cache.
dailycoin.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Provides Update for Cardano (ADA) Listing on FTX

Crypto billionaire and Founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that Cardano (ADA) could finally be getting its spot listing. The Altcoin is currently the only top 25 crypto without a spot listing on the FTX exchange,. FTX to List Cardano (ADA) Soon. A crypto enthusiast took to Twitter to...
coinjournal.net

ADA is undervalued according to insights data. Should you buy it?

Cardano (ADA/USD) is significantly undervalued. That’s according to data by crypto analytics Santiment. ADA trades at a low of $0.36 after a bearish market the past one week. Using Cardano’s MVRV Z-Score, Santiment data highlights ADA’s low valuation. Accordingly, the token trades at its lowest level to its realised...
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
coinjournal.net

Down by 80%, is Optimism OP price cheap enough?

Optimism price made a strong recovery on Monday as investors bought the recent dip. OP rose to a high of $0.88, which was about 40% above the lowest level last week. Still, OP price has plunged by more than 80% from its highest level in June. Optimism ecosystem growth. Optimism...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
ihodl.com

Bitcoin Miners Stop Liquidating Their Reserves

According to Hashrate Index experts, in August and September, public Bitcoin mining companies sold fewer Bitcoins than they mined, something that has not happened since May. In June, public miners liquidated a total of 23% of their Bitcoin reserves, netting 14,600 BTC. Companies sold 5,767.9 BTC in July against a cumulative production of 3,478 BTC.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Still #1 Constituent of Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund

The latest issue of TapTools’ Weekly newsletter talked about Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE), which gives U.S. investors exposure to multiple major cryptocurrencies in the form of a security that they can own in a tax-sheltered account. Grayscale Investments, which is one of the world’s largest digital...

