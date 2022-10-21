ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress

President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” that is being challenged by Republicans.
Idaho8.com

‘People are furious’: Jayapal withdraws letter on Ukraine policy amid Democratic anger

The Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman on Tuesday withdrew a controversial letter with signatures of 30 caucus members urging the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Ukraine, following House Democratic anger that Rep. Pramila Jayapal blindsided them and revealed new divisions within their party with just days to go before the November midterms.
Louisiana Illuminator

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Idaho8.com

Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
