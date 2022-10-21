Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
The Powerball jackpot is now $625 million
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are feeling lucky today, the Powerball jackpot has jumped again. In anticipation of tonight’s Powerball® drawing, the Powerball group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $625 million. The estimated cash value for the drawing is $299.8 million. This will be the...
WDAM-TV
Two barrier islands recognized as Underground Railroad sites
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Mississippi barrier islands have been recognized as an important part of history as sites in the Underground Railroad. Ship Island and Horn Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom...
WDAM-TV
Pearl River CC clinches winning football season
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a back-and-forth football game that went down to the wire Saturday evening, Pearl River Community College secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College. With the victory, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division)clinched their first winning season since...
