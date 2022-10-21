Read full article on original website
Related
Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs (Updated October 2022)
Low duration bond ETFs have drawn billions of dollars despite the historic bear market in fixed income.
The Fed may have changed markets forever
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York CNN Business — It’s safe to say that the...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Britain's 'profound economic crisis' gives Rishi Sunak only unpleasant choices
Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, took office on Tuesday with a pledge to fix the "mistakes" of predecessor Liz Truss and tackle a "profound economic crisis."
Elon Musk pledges to close Twitter acquisition by Oct. 28 deadline
Banks have committed to providing approximately $13 billion in debt financing for Musk's $54.20 per share buyout of the social media giant.
America’s top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States. “There’s a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and could — doesn’t necessarily — but could put the US in recession,” he said on a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
Markets Insider
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
At the Waha hub in the Permian Basin, gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units Tuesday, traders told Bloomberg.
Chip firm Navitas, worth $1 billion, is competing with industry leaders to replace silicon chips with more environmentally-friendly gallium-nitride ones.
The CEO of chip firm Navitas details its master plan to take on giants like Intel and AMD with a more environmentally-friendly chip that could be more powerful than silicon.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022
The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
5 things to know for Oct. 25: Rishi Sunak, Student loans, Shooting, Ukraine, Shampoo
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
A vacation that promised to save Brits more than $200 on their bills sold out in 24 hours
A winter vacation package that claimed it could save Brits more than £200 ($229) on their soaring bills for rent, food and fuel sold out within 24 hours this week.
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
New York CNN Business — General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America’s largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75%...
The best dash cams in 2022
We tested the leading models to find the best dash cams to record the road ahead (or behind), and in the event of a collision, can provide video evidence of what happened for other drivers, police, and insurance companies.
Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo at checkout
Amazon is rolling out a new option for customers to pay with Venmo.
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market.
Best cooling fans of 2022
We tested 13 leading pedestal fans, tower fans and floor fans to find the best cooling fans to keep your space comfortable without cranking up the air conditioning.
The best smart speakers of 2022
We've been testing smart speakers for years, reviewing each new iteration as it hits the market, and we've whittled the long list of smart speakers down to the best four.
The best smart thermostats of 2022
A smart thermostat can give you remote control over your heating and air conditioning, making sure your home is as cool or toasty as you like when you get home from work or wherever else, and a great one can monitor environmental conditions and your own preferences over time, adjust your systems to keep you comfortable and save you money.
First on CNN: Most people feel socially connected as Covid-19 precautions ease, but many still need support, survey finds
CNN — For nearly two decades, Kristin Friberg has been a librarian with the Princeton Public Library in New Jersey, where one of her many roles is to lead local book groups. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she worried about the book club participants who had become friends over the years and the library regulars who would often stop in just to talk.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0