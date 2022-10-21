ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

CNN

The Fed may have changed markets forever

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York CNN Business — It’s safe to say that the...
CNN

America’s top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States. “There’s a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and could — doesn’t necessarily — but could put the US in recession,” he said on a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
CNN

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022

The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
CNN

GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues

New York CNN Business — General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America’s largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75%...
CNN

The best dash cams in 2022

We tested the leading models to find the best dash cams to record the road ahead (or behind), and in the event of a collision, can provide video evidence of what happened for other drivers, police, and insurance companies.
CNN

Best cooling fans of 2022

We tested 13 leading pedestal fans, tower fans and floor fans to find the best cooling fans to keep your space comfortable without cranking up the air conditioning.
CNN

The best smart speakers of 2022

We've been testing smart speakers for years, reviewing each new iteration as it hits the market, and we've whittled the long list of smart speakers down to the best four.
CNN

The best smart thermostats of 2022

A smart thermostat can give you remote control over your heating and air conditioning, making sure your home is as cool or toasty as you like when you get home from work or wherever else, and a great one can monitor environmental conditions and your own preferences over time, adjust your systems to keep you comfortable and save you money.
CNN

First on CNN: Most people feel socially connected as Covid-19 precautions ease, but many still need support, survey finds

CNN — For nearly two decades, Kristin Friberg has been a librarian with the Princeton Public Library in New Jersey, where one of her many roles is to lead local book groups. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she worried about the book club participants who had become friends over the years and the library regulars who would often stop in just to talk.
CNN

CNN

