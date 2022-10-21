Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the reaction to armed poll watchers monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
How Republicans are blowing the most important race in the country
As I noted last month, if you were looking to choose the single most important race in the country in the coming midterm elections, you could do worse than pick the one for Pennsylvania governor.
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss inflation and the 2022 midterm elections.
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
The 2022 campaign isn't even over yet, but Donald Trump is already starting a 2024 fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Liz Cheney's doomsday prediction on a third Trump presidential bid
Rep. Liz Cheney thinks that if the GOP nominates Donald Trump for president again in 2024, it will be the end of the Republican Party. Or at least the end of the Republican Party as we currently think of it.
Corporate America is canceling Kanye West
In the last few weeks, a slew of retailers, social media platforms, celebrities and fashion and entertainment companies have peeled away from business alliances with rapper Kanye West.
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
How Nancy Pelosi is trying to trick Donald Trump into testifying before the January 6 committee
The January 6 committee officially subpoenaed Donald Trump last week, although its members likely would acknowledge that getting the former President to testify is something of a long shot.
Abortion bans create ‘insurmountable barriers’ for incarcerated women in US
The supreme court’s overturning of Roe will make reproductive healthcare in many prisons a lot worse than it already is, experts warn
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
In two weeks, Americans will cast their votes in the U.S. midterm elections. This Wednesday, we'll break down how Democrats currently control both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate...but only by a small margin. We'll also look at early voter turnout and how that compares to previous years.
Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion, writes David Andelman.
Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support -White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call on Tuesday, reaffirmed their two countries' "special relationship" and agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
Google parent company Alphabet says it’s curbing hiring pace amid earnings miss
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat described plans to reduce hiring as Google's parent company reported its third-quarter earnings Tuesday.
ABC News
Fetterman and Oz's Senate debate begins in Pennsylvania: Live updates
The debate in the Pennsylvania's Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman began Tuesday night
15 Neighbors Who Are So Obnoxious, You Really Have To Wonder If They Have Lives
“It bothers me that my neighbor takes a shower between 9 and 11 p.m. I asked her to shower early, and she does not obey me. It is very late, and the sound of the shower takes away my peace.”
Opinion: Putin’s clear preference in the 2022 vote
CNN — “I gotta be honest with you. I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another,” J.D. Vance declared in February, shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his brutal war on the Ukrainian people. The GOP Senate candidate in Ohio later...
Joe Biden: In 14 days, the American people face a choice
President Joe Biden writes that over the past nearly two years, we have made enormous progress building an economy that grows from the bottom up and middle out. In 14 days, the American people will decide whether we keep moving forward or go backwards.
