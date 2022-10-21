ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
CNN

Corporate America is canceling Kanye West

In the last few weeks, a slew of retailers, social media platforms, celebrities and fashion and entertainment companies have peeled away from business alliances with rapper Kanye West.
CNN

CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

In two weeks, Americans will cast their votes in the U.S. midterm elections.  This Wednesday, we'll break down how Democrats currently control both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate...but only by a small margin.  We'll also look at early voter turnout and how that compares to previous years. 
CNN

Opinion: Putin’s clear preference in the 2022 vote

CNN — “I gotta be honest with you. I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another,” J.D. Vance declared in February, shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his brutal war on the Ukrainian people. The GOP Senate candidate in Ohio later...
INDIANA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy