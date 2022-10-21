ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Marshall
3d ago

that has to be a joke. Abortion is against human rights. If you believe otherwise you are dead wrong. A human has a right to life even in the most inconvenient of circumstances.

Missy McKim
2d ago

What about the human rights of the unborn baby???? To be Pro-woman means to be inclusive to all women, including those yet to be born!!!! ❤️👍🇺🇸

Mary Cano
3d ago

all these posts are the same. woman's rights but dems can't tell you what a woman is. when does life begin questions. I would say that if your heart stopped beating right now you would not be alive. so if there's a heart beat there is life. just a few are talking about being responsible and don't get pregnant to begin with and if an accident happens you're responsible. dont compound it with murder. but how about this one...if a person kills a pregnant woman, that person is charged with 2 murders that of the mom AND that of the baby. sooooo the baby is a life. DONT KILL IT

