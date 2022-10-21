ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russian-installed Kherson official: Kyiv's claims of mines laid at Nova Kakhovka dam "false" -RIA

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
  • Summary

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region on Friday said that allegations by Kyiv that Russia has begun mining the Nova Kakhovka dam are "false", state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA quoted Kirill Stremousov as denying suggestions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia is planning to blow up the dam in order to flood parts of the Kherson region where its troops are under pressure from Ukrainian advances.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Reuters

Ukraine sees post-war reconstruction costs nearing $750 billion - PM

KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine estimates the cost of post-war national reconstruction at nearly $750 billion so far, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday. He made the comments in a speech to a German-Ukrainian business forum at which he touted the investment potential of the Ukrainian agriculture sector and thanked Berlin for providing Kyiv with air defences.
Reuters

Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
Reuters

Inditex sells Russian business to Middle Eastern Daher Group

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) has agreed to sell its stores in Russia to UAE-based Daher Group, though it did not rule out returning to the country if circumstances change, the Spanish clothing company said on Tuesday.
AFP

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine

Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Herzog's office in a statement said he would share images assessed by Israel that show similarities between drones downed in Ukraine and parts tested in Iran in December 2021 and displayed at an exposition in Iran in 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

630K+
Followers
361K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy