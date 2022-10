FORT ATKINSON, Wis. – The Carroll University women's bowling team began their 2022-23 campaign on Saturday and Sunday at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invite in Fort Atkinson. The Pioneers finished 3-6 on the weekend, with two wins in traditional scoring and one in baker. The Pioneers finished seventh of eight teams.

