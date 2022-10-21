Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
22thepoint.com
Undefeated McKeesport hosts Thomas Jefferson for section title Friday
PITTSBURGH — In the final broadcast of the 2022 season for AHN Friday Night Rivals presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Thomas Jefferson travels to take on McKeesport Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22...
2023 WR Daidren Zipperer Decommits from Pitt
The Pitt Panthers lost a receiver commit from the class of 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Riverhounds Reaction: Resilient Hounds win epic penalty kick shootout
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC showed remarkable resiliency on the road, coming back twice in the run of play, and then eventually outlasting Birmingham Legion FC, 2-2 (8-7) in a penalty kick shootout that went 10 rounds. Match Blog — FINAL: Riverhounds SC 2, Birmingham Legion FC 2 (Hounds win PK...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Deep playoff run would cure Riverhounds’ postseason blues
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC have had their share of success on the field in the last five years under the direction of Head Coach Bob Lilley, yet when it comes to the postseason, they’ve come up short. In fact, the club posted an article, citing the five most memorable...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, Peters Township battle for conference championship on Oct. 28
No family in Bethel Park is more pumped for this week’s football battle against Peters Township than the Plack clan. “As a family we are excited about the game,” enthused T.J., the father. “We have a whiteboard on our refrigerator that my daughter (Marissa) updates daily. It includes the date, bus information, the last Peters Township score, the last Bethel Park score and upcoming opponents.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic football runs over Riverview
Greensburg Central Catholic’s offense was the model of efficiency Saturday afternoon at Riverview. The Centurions only needed eight plays from scrimmage in the first half to build a huge lead and clinch at least as share of their first conference title since 2010 with a 48-0 victory. Greensburg Central,...
Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ridgway Area High School football team will have a game with Union High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s new construction adds hydropower, Strip District housing and a Pitt rec center
Construction is barreling ahead across the city. From hydropower projects to Strip District housing and a wellness center at the University of Pittsburgh, there are a lot of interesting things in the works:. Something in the water. You don’t have to build the Hoover Dam to get power from water....
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
discovertheburgh.com
10 of the Best Places to Check Out in Pittsburgh With Kids
Pittsburgh certainly has a reputation for being a kid-friendly place, and there is no shortage of activities out there specifically dedicated to the young ones in your family. While we personally do not have kids, we have visited all of the best spots for kids in Pittsburgh over the years. So in this one, we wanted to highlight some of the best things to do in Pittsburgh with kids, share some rough age ranges for each place (as a 13-year-old will obviously have drastically different interests than a 3-year-old), and point out any possible discounts for young ones as well!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Diamante Trìo with vocalist Lilly Abreu will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Gallery Space at Monroeville Public Library, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd. Members of the trio are Mary Beth Malek (clarinet), Paula Tuttle (cello) and Juan Jaramillo (violin), with a repertoire including bossa nova, samba, tangos, jazz and traditional popular songs.
Gaping sinkhole swallowing street in Pittsburgh neighborhood for months, neighbors say
PITTSBURGH — A gaping sinkhole has been growing for months, swallowing a Pittsburgh street and causing mounting concerns for residents. “How much longer is this going to go on? There has not been any work done on this hole for weeks now,” said neighbor Kipp Dawson. Another neighbor...
wtae.com
Woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Elsie Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg
—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
Comments / 0