ROME (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens. In a speech to Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies, Meloni criticized the European Union for not always being ready for challenges, notably the dramatic energy crisis now threatening households and businesses. But she pledged that her 4-day-old coalition government, which includes right-wing and center-right allies, would stay loyal to EU accords while working for changes to some of them, including on monetary stability. “To pose these questions doesn’t mean being an enemy or a heretic but a practical” person, Meloni said in a 70-minute speech ahead of a confidence vote required of all new governments.

37 MINUTES AGO