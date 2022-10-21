ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Out Global

This Balkan country could join the EU – here’s why travellers should be excited

After years of working to meet requirements, Bosnia and Herzegovina is finally on the highway to EU membership. The European Commission has granted candidate status for the country – and the skies over Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Mostar and the rest shine a little brighter (though the autumn weather might also have something to do with that).
Time Out Global

Revealed: the best destinations in the Middle East right now

If you’re planning to escape chilly season with a trip out to the Middle East this winter, you’re in luck: the World Travel Awards have just unleashed a ton of trip ideas. At a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Amman, Jordan, the awards crowned the region’s finest destinations when it comes to everything from city breaks and romantic getaways to cultural attractions.
Time Out Global

Simply Brows and Lashes

With three locations in Melbourne (Camberwell, South Yarra and Northcote), Simply Brows and Lashes has been dishing up its services to people from all parts of the city. Don’t let the name fool you – Simply offers just about anything when it comes to brows and lashes, from lash extensions, to brow waxing, threading, laminating and tattooing. And, if you get a lash lift, the salon will even throw in a complimentary tint.
Time Out Global

Street tours of Croatia

Urban tourism is a fast-growing business in Croatia, many visitors having discovered the wonders of the coast and now keen on exploring its many fascinating, historic cities. The best way to do this is by going on a walking tour, either a general one if you’re only in town for a day, or a niche one, that concentrates on a specific area, or aspects of history, culture and architecture.
Time Out Global

This rare Tokyo-only KitKat is made from cacao grown in Tokyo

Besides Japan’s wild and wacky KitKat flavours, you can also find some premium, high-quality varieties, too. The latest fancy KitKat set to hit shelves this November is the KitKat Mini Tokyo Cacao. The new KitKat is the first in the world to be made with locally-grown cacao from Tokyo's subtropical paradise of Ogasawara.
The Associated Press

Meloni on critics: Italians don't need lessons from abroad

ROME (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens. In a speech to Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies, Meloni criticized the European Union for not always being ready for challenges, notably the dramatic energy crisis now threatening households and businesses. But she pledged that her 4-day-old coalition government, which includes right-wing and center-right allies, would stay loyal to EU accords while working for changes to some of them, including on monetary stability. “To pose these questions doesn’t mean being an enemy or a heretic but a practical” person, Meloni said in a 70-minute speech ahead of a confidence vote required of all new governments.
Time Out Global

This Chilean desert sometimes fills with flowers – and it’s becoming a national park

Chile’s Atacama desert is one of the world’s most fascinating places. The sunniest place on Earth and the planet’s driest non-polar desert, the Atacama is known for its spectacular lava fields, vast salt flats and abandoned mineral mines. Being so desolate, it’s also renowned for its astronomical observatories and stargazing. But there’s one other natural spectacle that really makes it unique.
Time Out Global

London train and Overground strikes in November: everything you need to know

There's more misery on the way for London commuters. And the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There will be fresh strikes for the RMT on November 3, 5, 6 and 7. On November 3 the union has confirmed this will include TfL, potentially bringing London Underground and Overground to a halt. On other strike days it's expected that only one in five trains will run nationally.
Time Out Global

Romania’s epic new Transylvanian hiking trail is now open

By European standards, Romania is a pretty huge place (roughly the same size as the UK, in fact). But it’s also a country of mind-boggling contrasts. Ranging from Transylvanian castles and monasteries to huge mountain ranges, vast forests and culture-packed cities, Romania is an enormous – and enormously beautiful – country.
Time Out Global

These awe-inspiring, award-winning photographs show the majesty of nature

With a hell of a lot of bad news going around at the moment, it can be easy to spend your time doom-scrolling. We could all do with something a little more uplifting to cut through the blues. And that’s exactly what you get with the winners of the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Photo Contest.

