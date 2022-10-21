ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: How much blame does Justin Fields deserve for Bears' struggling offense?

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears offense has been a mess through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Well, outside of the run game, which is the second best in the league.

Chicago’s passing offense has been the worst in the NFL since the beginning of this season — they’re averaging just 122.8 passing yards per game — and it hasn’t shown much signs of getting better.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, including the offensive line’s struggles in pass protection, the receivers struggling to get separation or dropping passes and offensive play caller Luke Getsy. And, of course, quarterback Justin Fields.

While Fields doesn’t have much help in terms of a supporting cast, he certainly plays a part in the offense’s struggles. Fields has looked uncomfortable and indecisive for most of the season, and he’s played a role in the struggles in the passing game.

Fields continues to struggle with holding onto the ball too long and bailing from the pocket too soon. There’s a lack of trust with Fields, and it’s evident on the field. The one time Fields has looked comfortable back there was in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The offense has a lot to clean up over the final 11 games of the season, and that includes Fields.

As the Bears gear up for a Week 7 prime-time game against the Patriots, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) discuss Fields’ part in the offense’s struggles and preview the matchup against New England.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

