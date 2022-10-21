Read full article on original website
getawaymavens.com
Apple Tree Inn Lenox MA Review
Kudos to the guys who surveyed the Massachusetts Berkshires entertainment scene and thought, “You know what this place needs? A cool ole hotel with a year round intimate performance space for folk-rock, blues, and jazz musicians, and other indie artists.” And so, the Apple Tree Inn, and its cozy, woodworked, dimly lit Ostrich Room, was reborn.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
Fall foliage boosting businesses along the Mohawk Trail
With Fall Foliage along the Mohawk Trail now at its peak, there was no better time than this weekend to admire the wonders of nature as they exist in Franklin county.
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
Here be dragons: Tour map shows some of Westfield’s decorated haunts
WESTFIELD — For Nathan Halla, Halloween is more than just one day of the year. “I have always loved Halloween,” he said. “I love everything about it. I used to get excited every year when the air got crisp and you could smell people’s fireplaces. I loved drawing Halloween pictures, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, scary movies ... all of it!”
Highly Anticipated Ice Cream Stand Finally Opening in Saugerties
If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.
Powerball lottery cash prize up to $292.6 million
The Powerball jackpot has still not been claimed now standing at $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value.
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
Valley Opportunity Council opens home fuel assistance location in Springfield
Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will open a new storefront with a ribbon cutting on Monday in Springfield.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 33 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,824-square-foot home on Old Bay Road in Belchertown that sold for $355,150.
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
housebeautiful.com
You Would Never Know This Luxe Berkshires Retreat Used to Be a Days Inn
Utter the phrase “open-air corridor” in regards to lodging and you’ll likely elicit a nose wrinkle. Life House Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts, however, changes that sentiment. The boutique hotel brand known for crafting site specific narratives in fabulous destinations is making magic in New England with a luxurious mountain getaway that used to be—wait for it—a Days Inn. As for the open-air corridor, it’s still there.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
theberkshireedge.com
Nick Simonds and the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit bring much-needed services and education to Berkshire County
Sandisfield — Despite Monday, October 17’s cold rain, Nick Simonds was all smiles—and for good reason: The Pittsfield native is in the literal driver’s seat of an initiative that’s spreading awareness across the region. Since its debut in early April, Simonds has been steering the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit—a program of Berkshire Health Systems (BHS)—through all 32 towns, plus a pair of cities, in the Berkshires with the goal of simultaneously breaking transportation barriers while increasing access to life-saving services for all.
