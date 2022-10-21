ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 0

Related
getawaymavens.com

Apple Tree Inn Lenox MA Review

Kudos to the guys who surveyed the Massachusetts Berkshires entertainment scene and thought, “You know what this place needs? A cool ole hotel with a year round intimate performance space for folk-rock, blues, and jazz musicians, and other indie artists.” And so, the Apple Tree Inn, and its cozy, woodworked, dimly lit Ostrich Room, was reborn.
LENOX, MA
WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WIBX 950

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, MA
101.5 WPDH

Highly Anticipated Ice Cream Stand Finally Opening in Saugerties

If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.
SAUGERTIES, NY
housebeautiful.com

You Would Never Know This Luxe Berkshires Retreat Used to Be a Days Inn

Utter the phrase “open-air corridor” in regards to lodging and you’ll likely elicit a nose wrinkle. Life House Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts, however, changes that sentiment. The boutique hotel brand known for crafting site specific narratives in fabulous destinations is making magic in New England with a luxurious mountain getaway that used to be—wait for it—a Days Inn. As for the open-air corridor, it’s still there.
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Nick Simonds and the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit bring much-needed services and education to Berkshire County

Sandisfield — Despite Monday, October 17’s cold rain, Nick Simonds was all smiles—and for good reason: The Pittsfield native is in the literal driver’s seat of an initiative that’s spreading awareness across the region. Since its debut in early April, Simonds has been steering the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit—a program of Berkshire Health Systems (BHS)—through all 32 towns, plus a pair of cities, in the Berkshires with the goal of simultaneously breaking transportation barriers while increasing access to life-saving services for all.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy