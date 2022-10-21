Whether you've watched Ana de Armas in Blonde a dozen times since it released last month, have been a Marilyn Monroe fan since you watched Gentlemen Prefer Blondes as a kid, or just know her from all the posters people put up of her on their dorm room walls, there's no arguing that the actress remains an icon. And with one of the most easily-recognizable looks, it's no surprise that she's always been a popular costume choice for theme parties and Halloween.

