Women's Health

'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
Women's Health

Nabela Noor On How She Learned To Celebrate 'Little Moments Of Goodness'

“Pockets of Peace” is what Nabela Noor calls the visual gratitude journal in which she offers glimpses into her small daily wins for her 7 million TikTok followers. Born during the pandemic two years ago and originally named “Quarantine Routine,” the video series plays a key role in Nabela’s self-care regimen and has evolved along with the times (hello, name change!) and its creator’s life (8-month-old daughter Amalia is now a mainstay).
Women's Health

How To Dress Like Marilyn Monroe: Affordable Couples Costume Ideas And More

Whether you've watched Ana de Armas in Blonde a dozen times since it released last month, have been a Marilyn Monroe fan since you watched Gentlemen Prefer Blondes as a kid, or just know her from all the posters people put up of her on their dorm room walls, there's no arguing that the actress remains an icon. And with one of the most easily-recognizable looks, it's no surprise that she's always been a popular costume choice for theme parties and Halloween.
