Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Women's Health
This Video Of Ryan Reynolds Grinning At Blake Lively During Her Met Gala Dress Reveal Is So Pure
ICYMI the first time: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showed up on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, actually dressed for the Gilded Glamour theme. And Reynolds’ reaction to Lively’s color-changing Versace gown was truly too sweet for words. Blake wore a gorgeous Versace dress. Ryan Reynolds and...
Laura Dern Wears Chromatic Christopher John Rogers Dress for ‘The Son’ Screening
Laura Dern made a chic arrival for the “The Son” screening in New York on Monday. The actress stars alongside Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby in the Florian Zeller-directed film, which releases on Nov. 25. The “Big Little Lies” star stepped out in a semi-monochromatic ensemble....
Women's Health
Nabela Noor On How She Learned To Celebrate 'Little Moments Of Goodness'
“Pockets of Peace” is what Nabela Noor calls the visual gratitude journal in which she offers glimpses into her small daily wins for her 7 million TikTok followers. Born during the pandemic two years ago and originally named “Quarantine Routine,” the video series plays a key role in Nabela’s self-care regimen and has evolved along with the times (hello, name change!) and its creator’s life (8-month-old daughter Amalia is now a mainstay).
Women's Health
Mariah Carey Just Shared An Epic Twinning Photo With Her Daughter Monroe, And It Is Everything
Mariah Carey just shared the sweetest "twinning" moment with her daughter, Monroe, on Twitter and Instagram. The two can be seen rockin' the same hairstyle and matching miniskirts in the photos. Mariah has shared several adorable twinning moments in the past, too. Big news for Mariah Carey fans today: Mimi...
Adults Are Sharing The Incredibly "Cringe" Behaviors That Still Seem Cool To Younger Generations
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
Women's Health
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her In The Back'
Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season. Even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer caused the No Doubt leading lady to shake with anger during an intense battle round.
Women's Health
How To Dress Like Marilyn Monroe: Affordable Couples Costume Ideas And More
Whether you've watched Ana de Armas in Blonde a dozen times since it released last month, have been a Marilyn Monroe fan since you watched Gentlemen Prefer Blondes as a kid, or just know her from all the posters people put up of her on their dorm room walls, there's no arguing that the actress remains an icon. And with one of the most easily-recognizable looks, it's no surprise that she's always been a popular costume choice for theme parties and Halloween.
Women's Health
Zooey Deschanel Fans Absolutely Lost It Over Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume on Instagram
Zooey Deschanel took fans down memory lane when she posted a series of Halloween costume ideas in an Instagram clip. The short video titled "Cool Girl Halloween Costumes Ideas (Part 2)" featured references to Zooey's characters from past TV and movie projects. Zooey then used a 2012 photo of Katy...
Comments / 0