The Intensity of Your Workout Could Determine How It Affects Your Memory, Study Finds
While scientists have long understood that exercise benefits brain health, it hasn’t necessarily been clear how this relationship works until relatively recently. Thanks to new research, this year alone, we’ve learned that when your muscles contract during exercise, they release molecules called myokines that stimulate neuron function, and that even small amounts of physical activity daily can protect your brain from cognitive decline “by enhancing blood flow to the brain and stimulating biochemical pathways that maintain the functional and structural integrity of neurons," Arjun V. Masurkar, MD, PhD, clinical core director of NYU Langone's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, previously told Well+Good.
Comments / 0