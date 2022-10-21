ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

The Intensity of Your Workout Could Determine How It Affects Your Memory, Study Finds

By Jordan Galloway
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBdsn_0ihcQZYr00

While scientists have long understood that exercise benefits brain health, it hasn’t necessarily been clear how this relationship works until relatively recently. Thanks to new research, this year alone, we’ve learned that when your muscles contract during exercise, they release molecules called myokines that stimulate neuron function, and that even small amounts of physical activity daily can protect your brain from cognitive decline “by enhancing blood flow to the brain and stimulating biochemical pathways that maintain the functional and structural integrity of neurons," Arjun V. Masurkar, MD, PhD, clinical core director of NYU Langone's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, previously told Well+Good.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

New Research Explains Why Workout Recovery Is Not One-Size-Fits-All

I'm the type of exerciser that plans my workouts around my schedule or when my favorite trainer is teaching class that week. But new research suggests that planning your workouts around your recovery status may be a smarter move. So what does that mean?. According to one of the study...
Well+Good

6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’

Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Health Digest

How Long Should You Really Hold A Stretch After Each Workout?

For many, stretching after a workout is seen as nonessential. After all, you've already done the workout, what's the harm in skipping the stretch afterward?. It turns out you could be missing out on some important advantages. Even stretching for only a few minutes a day, especially after working out, can provide a myriad of health benefits. Focusing on your flexibility can improve physical performance, increase blood flow, help your joints move more effectively, and help enable your muscles to work more effectively, according to Mayo Clinic. Stretching has even been shown to help relieve pain in your back and relieve other sore muscles. An exercise program that includes strength training and stretching can help strengthen your back and core muscles, preventing back pain in the future, explains Harvard Health Publishing.
Parade

How Fast Do You Have To Walk for It To Count as Cardio?

Walking is perhaps the most accessible type of physical activity that exists. If you’re just beginning your fitness journey or are recovering from an injury, it’s the perfect way to start moving your body. But sometimes, you may be out for a walk and inevitably pass a runner...
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain

While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
Well+Good

Dentists Say Soft Toothbrushes Are Gentler on Gums and Enamel—Here Are the 11 Best Ones To Shop

The modern-day toothbrush has evolved significantly—and we’re not just talking about the leap from manual to electric. In fact, before the 1940s, it was rare to find a toothbrush that wasn’t made from real boar’s hair. (Yikes...) In 1938, tech-based giant Dupont de Nemours created the very first synthetic toothbrush made from nylon, which resembles what many of us use today.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life

Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
Well+Good

‘I’m a 68-Year-Old Trainer, and This Is My Go-To Core Exercise To Ease Back Pain and Improve Balance’

One of the first things that personal trainer Lori Michiel, 68, does with her senior clients is help them to locate their core muscles. “I have people do a lot of closed-eye exercises when it's safe," Michiel says. She finds this helps them to get them in touch with their bodies, since not everybody has good kinesthetic awareness, or understanding of and control over how their body parts move.
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover why late-night eating promotes weight gain, diabetes

EVANSTON, Ill. — The occasional midnight snack can be a tasty change of pace, but doctors and nutritionists agree late-night eating isn’t a healthy habit on a regular basis. Now, researchers from Northwestern University may have uncovered why evening eating often leads to weight gain and diabetes. The...
Well+Good

Consider Ditching These 6 Over-Traveled Vacation Spots for Their Lesser-Known Alternatives

No matter how idyllic they might appear on social media, the travel hotspots of the moment are not as they seem. Chances are, the highlights splayed across your Instagram feed are concealing the many tourists taking their own pictures just outside of the frame. And then there's the less-visible evidence of environmental and cultural depletion triggered by overtourism, or what happens when too many visitors descend on a particular place. To steer clear of this Insta-vacation plight, consider practicing “undertourism” by visiting lesser-known vacation alternatives, which boast many of the same brilliant features and then some of the overcrowded destinations.
Well+Good

5 Muscle Groups Suffer the Most From Desk Work—And This 10-Minute Lunch Break Stretch Class Unwinds Them All

The average American worker has about 35 minutes to eat lunch during the workday. By the time you've microwaved yesterday's leftovers and watched a few dozen TikToks, that probably leaves you with about 10 minutes before the siren song of your email inbox gets its way. But if you want to use that time to limber up and get your blood flowing before returning to the grind, a lunch break stretch class is the way to go.
Well+Good

The 2-Minute Mobility Routine You Can (and Should) Do Right at Your Desk To Avoid Back Pain

Most of us spend the majority of our days stuck in front of our computers. And those long, stationary hours at our desks can wreak havoc on our neck, back, or shoulders. We usually blame the pain and stiffness on poor posture. But Abby Halpin, DPT, a physical therapist and the owner of Forte Performance and Physical Therapy, says that it’s often less about having bad posture and more about how long you’re in the same position with that posture.
Well+Good

Reviewers Say Laying on This Mat of Spikes Is Like One Big Exhale for Your Body—And the Relief Is ‘Intense’

If your body is as tense as a fist, whether from a strenuous workout, stress, or perhaps sitting in your office chair for too long without breaks, you might be yearning for relief—ASAP. While it’s possible to knead out the knots with the assistance of a massage therapist (or a willing partner or friend), these options aren’t readily available for all. Thankfully, there are massage tools, such as acupressure mats, that allow you to alleviate discomfort all on your own—and the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set ($30) is one popular variation that has already amassed over 35,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.
Health Digest

What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy