The Intensity of Your Workout Could Determine How It Affects Your Memory, Study Finds

For many, stretching after a workout is seen as nonessential. After all, you've already done the workout, what's the harm in skipping the stretch afterward?. It turns out you could be missing out on some important advantages. Even stretching for only a few minutes a day, especially after working out, can provide a myriad of health benefits. Focusing on your flexibility can improve physical performance, increase blood flow, help your joints move more effectively, and help enable your muscles to work more effectively, according to Mayo Clinic. Stretching has even been shown to help relieve pain in your back and relieve other sore muscles. An exercise program that includes strength training and stretching can help strengthen your back and core muscles, preventing back pain in the future, explains Harvard Health Publishing.

2 DAYS AGO