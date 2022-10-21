Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Dubuque Mayor gives State of the City address
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s mayor says the city will see more firefighters thanks to its new budget for this year. In his “state of the city” address to the public, Mayor Brad Cavanagh says the budget approved by the Council will add 7 new firefighters and a third full-time ambulance crew.
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
KCRG.com
Much cooler today, still a few lingering showers southeast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much cooler day across eastern Iowa with highs only into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The second part of this system may still affect some of us, mainly southeast of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line. Additional rainfall amounts look light at this time. Plan on clearing sky late tonight and a wonderful Wednesday with highs well into the 50s. More clouds are likely to build on Thursday, but at this time it appears dry sky is still the rule. We’ll watch the trends as we move through the week. This weekend, plan on decent weather conditions both days. Halloween looks good as well. Have a great day!
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, October 24th, 2022
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after...
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream.
Safe Trick or Treating This Week in Dubuque, IA
As a parent of 4 grown kids, it's been a few years since I've had to worry about where I could take my kids for safe trick or treating. But now that I have grandkids, I'm back to finding safe ways for them to Trick or Treat. That's why I...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
KCRG.com
Student of the Month works to help parents talk to teens about mental health
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month has made it her mission to make others comfortable talking about mental health. Linn-Mar High School Senior Sanya Oli is involved in a variety of activities, from swimming, to serving as captain of Science Olympiad team, to being the Iowa HOSA President - a group for students interested into going to health care.
KCRG.com
Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Construction Continues on New “Auto Spa” on Dubuque’s West End
As somebody who frequents Asbury Plaza quite frequently, be it for a Hy-Vee grocery shopping trip or another delicious meal at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, I've been able to see progress being made on a new business on Dubuque's West End. Back when it was nothing more than foundation, I was as mystified as everyone else on what it could be.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug ‘Take-Back’ event in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs during a drug “Take-Back” event on Saturday. The event is part of a nationwide initiative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that hopes to prevent pill...
KCRG.com
Streaming growth has Syncbak looking to hire new employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are in Marion, Iowa. Syncbak is a media technology company at the forefront of its industry, reaching 99 percent of the U.S. population. “That’s the appeal to me, to be able to go to my neighbor...
KCRG.com
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students. According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd. There were no major...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County. Details are limited, but the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was north of Low Moor on 380th Avenue. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good
There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
Food Recall Warning For Scott County – Meat Contaminated With Rubber
The Scott County Health Department issued a consumer safety warning concerning your tasty breakfast sausage. Bob Evans Farm Foods is recalling over 7,000 pounds of Italian pork sausage. Reports indicate the sausage could be contaminated with rubber. The green tubes of Bob Evans Italian pork sausage were produced on September...
superhits106.com
Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle
Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
