ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Andy Murray, Britain, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Men's...
ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria,...
The Associated Press

Meloni on critics: Italians don't need lessons from abroad

ROME (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens. In a speech to Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies, Meloni criticized the European Union for not always being ready for challenges, notably the dramatic energy crisis now threatening households and businesses. But she pledged that her 4-day-old coalition government, which includes right-wing and center-right allies, would stay loyal to EU accords while working for changes to some of them, including on monetary stability. “To pose these questions doesn’t mean being an enemy or a heretic but a practical” person, Meloni said in a 70-minute speech ahead of a confidence vote required of all new governments.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine’s president said Monday that Kyiv has been able to defend the independence of the country in the eight months of the war waged by Russia. In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the eight-month anniversary of the invasion and noted that the Ukrainian forces are advancing in the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions and also intend to retake the Zaporizhzhia region and the annexed Crimea.
Futures head lower despite strong showing from US companies

Wall Street declined before the opening bell despite strong earnings from some major U.S. corporations Tuesday. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. General Motors jumped 4.4% after the automaker reported third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales rebound from...

