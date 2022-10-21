Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Andy Murray, Britain, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Men's...
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
VIENNA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria,...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Kyiv says nuclear experts to check Moscow's 'dirty bomb' allegations soon
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Meloni on critics: Italians don't need lessons from abroad
ROME (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens. In a speech to Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies, Meloni criticized the European Union for not always being ready for challenges, notably the dramatic energy crisis now threatening households and businesses. But she pledged that her 4-day-old coalition government, which includes right-wing and center-right allies, would stay loyal to EU accords while working for changes to some of them, including on monetary stability. “To pose these questions doesn’t mean being an enemy or a heretic but a practical” person, Meloni said in a 70-minute speech ahead of a confidence vote required of all new governments.
WFMZ-TV Online
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine’s president said Monday that Kyiv has been able to defend the independence of the country in the eight months of the war waged by Russia. In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the eight-month anniversary of the invasion and noted that the Ukrainian forces are advancing in the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions and also intend to retake the Zaporizhzhia region and the annexed Crimea.
WFMZ-TV Online
Futures head lower despite strong showing from US companies
Wall Street declined before the opening bell despite strong earnings from some major U.S. corporations Tuesday. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. General Motors jumped 4.4% after the automaker reported third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales rebound from...
Comments / 0