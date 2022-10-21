WEISBROD: Proud to have a “Hec Yes” banner for Hector Arzeno for State Rep in the 151st district

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ANDERSON: Why I will be voting for Rachel Khanna for State Representative
Submitted by Gerald Anderson, 40 Year Greenwich resident. When I was chair of RTM District 10 and Rachel was a member of the District, I had the opportunity to work with her. She is a level headed moderate who carefully analyzed the issues which came before the RTM. Rachel Is...
Witherell Board Chair Larry Simon Reappointed to Third Term After Tense RTM Vote
Monday’s RTM meeting included a vote on a third term for Larry Simon who is chair of the board of directors of the Greenwich’s nursing home, the Nathaniel Witherell. Greenwich is the only municipality in Connecticut with its own nursing facility. Mr. Simon has been chair since 2016...
McDANIEL: Join Me in Voting for Ed Lopez on Nov 8
Both Ed and I have been members of the Representative Town Meeting for many years. I have seen him in action as a member of many committees where he often takes on a leadership role. Given that his District is smaller, he participates on many RTM Committees to ensure that...
Abilis to Hold a Job Fair on Nov 3
Abilis is hiring! On Thursday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
My mother Has the character to be an incredible, dedicated State Representative
Many know my mom as an extremely hard-working person – she is a mother, a wife, a volunteer, a community advocate, a friend, a chef, a triathlete, and a Neil Diamond fanatic. This past summer, I saw her grit in action on the campaign trail. We experienced a heat wave unlike any other, but that did not stop her mission to reach voters. Each day, with the heat, she was canvassing. Maybe she showed up to your door, sweat dripping, asking you what you cared about. I joined her on occasion and had an opportunity to witness voters say, “I can’t believe you’re out here in this heat” and to watch my mom respond there was no other place she could think to be. These moments affirmed for me how committed she is to the role of public servant. She recognizes her responsibility and duty for people in our district and she gives 110%. My mom has assumed this type of role before as an elected member of the Greenwich RTM.
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Float to Feature Stamford Schools Teachers of the Year
Among the giant balloons, marching bands and entertainers, spectators attending the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular will be treated to the familiar faces of many respected members of the community. One float in particular is a perpetual favorite, this year carrying two admired teachers on a float themed to...
P&Z Watch: Demo of Movie Theater Proposed; 5,000 sq ft Restaurant and Pedestrian Plaza Proposed
GP Holding Company, an affiliate company of Greenwich Plaza, has submitted an updated application to Greenwich Planning & Zoning that includes renovation of Greenwich train station, demolition of the unoccupied 16,000+ sq ft, 654 seat movie theater and construction of an addition with 5,000+ sq ft restaurant on the corner of Railroad Ave and Steamboat Road.
RMA Featured Speaker for Oct 16, Dr. Katie Takayasu: The Case for Putting Plants First in Your Diet
Dr. Katie Takayasu, Integrative Medicine Physician and Author will address the RMA on Oct 26 at 11:00am. Her topic will be “The Case for Putting Plants First in Your Diet.”. Dr. Takayasu will make her presentation in-person and the community is invited to attend. You can also view the...
Greenwich Announces Annual Leaf Collection Program
Autumn is in full swing which means the Town’s annual Leaf Collection Program is right around the corner. The Leaf Collection Program will start November 7 to half-acre or less residential properties (building zone R-20) on public streets. Weather permitting, the program will include 2 pickups from November to mid-December.
Greenwich Botanical Center to Host “Twilight in the Garden” Fundraiser
Greenwich Botanical Center, a non-profit 501(c)3, will host a cocktail party fundraiser on November 3. The “Twilight in the Garden” event also honors the Sam Bridge family for all their support and contributions to GBC. The event is Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6:00-9:00pm. Enjoy delicious drinks provided by...
LETTER: Democracy is on the ballot again
Democracy once again is on the ballot. Not because of any systematic, material fraud or error in the November 2020 election – none was found, as 60 (!) lawsuits confirmed – but because some 370 Republicans running for the U.S. Senate and House, and the state offices of governor, secretary of state and attorney general around the country, “have questioned and, at times, outright denied the results of the 2020 election” (The New York Times, 10/15/22). These were the same ballots around the country, of course, on which a great many Republican candidates won their elections. So the doubts are logically absurd on their face.
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Acquired for $37+ Million by Investment Fund
According to the Assessor’s office at Greenwich Town Hall, 1800 East Putnam Ave sold from Greenwich Hotel LLC to HRG Hotel Owner LLC on Oct 7, 2022 for $37,498,348. The hotel is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich. An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors...
John Henry Twachtman Exhibition Opens at Historical Society
The Greenwich Historical Society unveiled an array of artworks by the celebrated American Impressionist artist John Henry Twachtman at a VIP and members reception, attended by over 200 people, including 14 descendants of the artist. “This exhibition is a major milestone for the Historical Society and a tremendous opportunity for...
Colin Cosell Will Emcee Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Nov 20, 2022
Stamford Downtown is excited to announce Colin Cosell, public address announcer for the NY Mets & NY Riptide, as the new Master of Ceremonies for the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular. Colin Cosell, the grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell, will debut as Emcee at the main review stand...
