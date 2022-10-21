Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wildcats win state championship
MADISON — Cedarburg and University School competed at the WIAA state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday and Saturday, with the Bulldogs winning a quarterfinal dual before bowing out in Div. 1 play while the Wildcats earned gold in the Div. 2 field. For the Bulldogs, it...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Indian Trail’s first WIAA postseason since 2019 ends at mighty Muskego
MUSKEGO — Make no mistake about it. The 2022 Indian Trail Hawks football team is really good. Sometimes, though, even good teams can run into absolute buzz saws — teams that look like they may be more suited playing against Carthage College than a high school squad. That’s...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Schley Designed Tudor Mansion in Shorewood, WI Overlooking Lake Michigan Lists for $2,849,900
The Mansion in Shorewood offers beautiful backyard with outdoor granite Kit, pergola dining area and Firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 4496 North Lake Dr, Shorewood, Wisconsin; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,136 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Campbell – RE/MAX United – Cedarburg – (Phone: 414-331-7888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Shorewood.
fortatkinsononline.com
Sara Rodriguez makes campaign stop in Fort
Democratic Party candidate for lieutenant governor Sara Rodriguez was a featured speaker Saturday at an after-canvass rally sponsored by the Jefferson County Democratic Party. The event was held at Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Fort Atkinson. Canvassers, who had spent the day knocking on area doors in support of Assembly District...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub, 86, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Carlos Traub Sr. and Mary Traub - Kedroske (nee Steinbach). On April 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kay Kiesner in Milwaukee. Kay preceded Ken in death on March 6, 2017. Ken retired from American Can Company in Milwaukee where he was employed for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Sailboat tips over, 2 rescued off Whitefish Bay
The North Shore Fire Department tells TMJ4 News that first responders found the two sailors floating in the water next to the overturned boat with their life vests on.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
Oconomowoc police locate man last seen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
glendale-wi.org
FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Port Washington Road)
Below is brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood ln.) continues. Possible closure extension required until November 2nd due to some unforeseen circumstances at the railroad bridge. Road should be restored and open for business access from Landmark Credit Union’s entrance to Bender Rd by end of week. Work expected to occur over the weekend (Oct. 29th and 30th).
WISN
Hartland police identify some victims in fatal fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department identified some of the six victims in Hartland'sfatal fire early Friday morning. Two adults and four children died. Children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. The adults were identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. In a...
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fort Atkinson crash, police say
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fort Atkinson Friday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane. Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment; police did not have details about...
Comments / 0