Brookfield, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Wildcats win state championship

MADISON — Cedarburg and University School competed at the WIAA state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday and Saturday, with the Bulldogs winning a quarterfinal dual before bowing out in Div. 1 play while the Wildcats earned gold in the Div. 2 field. For the Bulldogs, it...
CEDARBURG, WI
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Schley Designed Tudor Mansion in Shorewood, WI Overlooking Lake Michigan Lists for $2,849,900

The Mansion in Shorewood offers beautiful backyard with outdoor granite Kit, pergola dining area and Firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 4496 North Lake Dr, Shorewood, Wisconsin; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,136 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Campbell – RE/MAX United – Cedarburg – (Phone: 414-331-7888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Shorewood.
SHOREWOOD, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Sara Rodriguez makes campaign stop in Fort

Democratic Party candidate for lieutenant governor Sara Rodriguez was a featured speaker Saturday at an after-canvass rally sponsored by the Jefferson County Democratic Party. The event was held at Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Fort Atkinson. Canvassers, who had spent the day knocking on area doors in support of Assembly District...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub

Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub, 86, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Carlos Traub Sr. and Mary Traub - Kedroske (nee Steinbach). On April 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kay Kiesner in Milwaukee. Kay preceded Ken in death on March 6, 2017. Ken retired from American Can Company in Milwaukee where he was employed for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
WEST BEND, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In

It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
HARTLAND, WI
glendale-wi.org

FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Port Washington Road)

Below is brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood ln.) continues. Possible closure extension required until November 2nd due to some unforeseen circumstances at the railroad bridge. Road should be restored and open for business access from Landmark Credit Union’s entrance to Bender Rd by end of week. Work expected to occur over the weekend (Oct. 29th and 30th).
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Hartland police identify some victims in fatal fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department identified some of the six victims in Hartland'sfatal fire early Friday morning. Two adults and four children died. Children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. The adults were identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. In a...
HARTLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fort Atkinson crash, police say

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fort Atkinson Friday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane. Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment; police did not have details about...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

