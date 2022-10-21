ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning.

The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County.

The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast.

The Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer reported that multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The officer confirmed that a passenger car and an SUV were involved in the crash.

The passengers of the car were seriously injured whereas the passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The officials reported that a juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victims is yet to be disclosed by the officials.

October 21, 2022

Source: Q FOX 13

