“Former” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — who lost his 155-pound title on the scale in his previous bout — is out to reclaim what he feels is rightfully still his this afternoon in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 280, which is taking place today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Standing in his way is Islam Makhachev — the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov — who, like his mentor, rarely loses rounds. In fact, Makhachev is the betting favorite thanks in large part to his current 10-fight unbeaten streak, which features six finishes.

