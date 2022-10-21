ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

AmEx profits up 3%, but still sets cash aside for downturn

By KEN SWEET
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQ4Z0_0ihcLisX00

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express profits rose a modest 3% in the third quarter despite a significant rise in spending by cardmembers.

Revenue surged 24% to $13.56 billion, but profit its being curbed as the credit card giant sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential credit losses in a volatile global economy.

Shares slumped 6.5% in morning trading Friday.

The New York company earned $1.88 billion, or $2.47 a share, or a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. It's also up from the $1.83 billion, or $2.27 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Despite double-digit increases in cardmember spending, new accounts opened, and healthy revenue, AmEx set aside $778 million to cover potential loan losses this quarter. That's nearly double what larger banks like Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America reported putting in reserve when they reported quarterly results last week.

The company said the reason for the higher reserves was higher levels of loans provided by the company. AmEx has been moving to a more traditional business model encouraging card users to keep a balance — as well as the fact that even its well-to-do customers are getting hit by inflation. Total loans were $103.9 billion, up from $79.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

“We have not seen changes in the spending behaviors of our customers, but we are mindful of the mixed signals in the broader economy and have plans in place to pivot should the operating environment change dramatically,” said CEO and Chairman Steve Squeri in a prepared statement.

AmEx told investors the company expects to have higher loan losses and charge-offs in the coming quarters, but says it will remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Setting aside the cloudy economic forecast, AmEx's cardmembers are having no problem spending on their cards. The company saw $394.4 million spent on its network last quarter, up 19% from a year earlier. Average cardmember spending was up 13% from a year earlier to $5,886.

The company now expects full-year earnings to be above its previous forecast of $9.25 to $9.65 per share.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 1:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points, or 0.7%, to 31,724 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 2.5%.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue

Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

American consumer confidence takes a hit in October

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold after receding somewhat in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as the costs for other essential items remained elevated.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Futures head lower despite strong showing from US companies

Wall Street declined before the opening bell despite strong earnings from some major U.S. corporations Tuesday. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. General Motors jumped 4.4% after the automaker reported third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales rebound from...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian shares mostly lower on worries over China outlook

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership. Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

German business confidence stuck at lowest since May 2020

BERLIN — (AP) — German business confidence is stuck at its lowest level in more than two years as energy worries fuel expectations of a difficult winter, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a prominent health indicator for Europe's biggest...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Amazon adds Venmo as a payment option

SEATTLE — As the holiday shopping season begins, Amazon announced it is adding another way for its customers to pay for purchases. Amazon announced in a news release that it will be accepting Venmo as a payment method for orders placed on Amazon.com and on its mobile app. The company said “select Amazon customers” would begin seeing the option on Oct. 25, with the feature being available to all users by Black Friday.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
132K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy