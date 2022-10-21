Read full article on original website
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Hurricane Roslyn rips through Mexico’s Pacific coast
Footage shows Hurricane Roslyn leaving behind a path of destruction along Mexico’s Pacific coastline as it made landfall on Sunday, 23 October.The hurricane slammed into Santa Cruz, in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, with maximum sustained speeds of 195 km/hr (over 120 mph).After it wreaked havoc along the coastline, Hurricane Roslyn calmed as it moved inland, declining to tropical storm force.Mexico’s National Water Commission warned the rainfall brought by the storm could lead to landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protestors gather in London to call for UK to rejoin EUSea lion hugs snorkeling teenager off coast of MexicoCouple share heartwarming double proposal video
Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away
The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Mexico faces flooding threat after deadly Hurricane Roslyn lashes country
Hurricane Roslyn has killed at least two people after making landfall near Santa Cruz on Mexico's west coast as a Category 3 storm on Sunday, local authorities said. The latest: "Lingering heavy rainfall from the remnants of Roslyn could lead to flooding and possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain over coastal west-central Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said in an update at 10pm ET.
Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm
Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
Tropical Storm Julia Expected to Strengthen Into a Hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia was bearing down on several Colombian islands on Saturday afternoon and began heading quickly toward Nicaragua, forecasters said. The storm, expected to become a hurricane late on Saturday, was about 55 miles south of Isla de San Andres, a Colombian island, as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
Two dead as Roslyn weakens to tropical storm after Mexico landfall
Hurricane Roslyn weakened rapidly Sunday after making landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast, nonetheless leaving two people dead, as well as damage from high winds, landslides and flooding. Hurricane Roslyn, classified at the time as a Category 3 storm, made landfall on the west coast of Mexico on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Man found dead in flooded backyard as Australia braces for more heavy rain
A 71-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in the backyard of his home in Rochester, Australia, on Saturday, as heavy rains continue to bring major flooding to the southeast of the country.
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
As Hurricane Julia Passed From the Atlantic, 25 People Are Dead With Devastating Flash Floods in Australia
Throughout last week, a storm - Tropical Storm Julia, to be exact - was brewing. Julia began as a tropical depression and grew stronger as it moved from the north Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea. By Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Centre in the United States had declared Julia a...
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines
A strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.4, hit Luzon, Philippines at 14:59 UTC on October 25, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 16.2 km (10 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.6 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles). The epicenter was located 11.5 km (7.1 miles)...
Tigray peace talks begin in South Africa but hopes low for halt to fighting
Violence has intensified recently as Ethiopia and TPLF seek to bolster their negotiating position
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
West Africa floods destroy crops, worsening hunger fears
Ocheiga Enoch isn't expecting much of a rice harvest from north-central Nigeria after floodwaters submerged his fields and those of so many other farmers this season.Many in Benue state — known as the country's “food basket” — now find themselves in the unusual position of looking for seedlings in preparation for next year's farming season at a time when they should be harvesting the current crop.“The kind of suffering we are passing through now is terrible,” Enoch said of the floods, now Nigeria's worst in more than a decade after killing more than 600 people and forcing 1.3 million...
The Guardian view on climate diplomacy: it’s crunch time – again | Editorial
Editorial: Freezing relations between the US and China threaten this year’s crucial Cop27 summit
Tropical Storm Karl: Major Update on Forecast
Tropical Storm Karl is spinning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And it may strengthen to a minimal hurricane. But Americans living along the Gulf coast, especially Florida residents dealing with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, can relax. OK, relax while keeping an eye on the tropical forecasts. That’s because Tropical Storm Karl likely will do an about face, a weather twirl, and head south.
Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph early Friday. Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward and reaching the coast Saturday night or Sunday. Mexico issued a hurricane warning...
