ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Morning Brief: John Tory Wins Again, Top Canadian Snacks & More

Off The Top: Remember back in 2014 when the U2 album Songs of Innocence somehow wound up on your iPhone? Agonizingly self-serious frontman Bono has finally apologized to the world for the ambitious "overreach" in an excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography (which you can probably find automatically downloaded to your Apple Books account next month).
Narcity

Morning Brief: A Handgun Freeze, Epic Ottawa Brunches & More

Off The Top: Five recently fired daycare workers are facing felony charges after terrifying their young wards with a scary Halloween mask similar to the one from the slasher movie Scream. Unfortunately, the kids' horrors won't stop there: the daycare is in Mississippi, home of some of the lowest education and health care funding of any state in the union.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scored $1 Million & It Wasn't His First Time

A Lotto Max winner from Milton, Ontario, is $1 million richer, again, after getting lucky on a Maxmillions ticket for the second year in a row. The remarkably consistent lottery winner, Antoine Beaini, said he was at home with his wife when he discovered he'd hit big in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Narcity

I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving to a completely new place can be a pretty scary experience that's usually filled with a lot of questions. It was no different when I moved to Alberta from London last year, and there were a few things I really wish I knew before I made the move.
Narcity

6 Reasons Why I Wouldn't Move Back To BC After Living In Toronto For 5 Years

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. British Columbia may be beautiful but the people in Toronto are nicer and the food is better. With mountains, the ocean and a...
Narcity

7 Government Of Canada Jobs Across The Country You Can Apply For That Pay Over $100,000

There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for if you're looking for work and they all pay more than $100,000!. The positions are with a variety of government agencies and organizations including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency. Since the jobs...
Narcity

Diwali Celebrations In Toronto Are Popping Off & It Could Be Enough To Pollute The Air

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism, bringing friends and families together in bright celebration. If you think Canada Day pops off the most in terms of fireworks, think again. Diwali straight-up turns night into day. As impressive as that sounds, it's not without consequences. Higher levels of air pollution can be directly linked to the festival, and while harmless to most, it's still worth considering.
Narcity

The 7 Best Japanese Restaurants In Toronto, According To The Michelin Guide

On October 19, 2022, the Michelin Guide revealed the seven best Japanese restaurants in Toronto. The list includes venues that were awarded stars as well as some spots that received recognition. With artistic presentations and unique offerings, these standout spots have authentic and seasonal flavours, but don't expect a cheap night out.
Narcity

MilkUP's New Dinner Club Is Coming To Ontario & Here's How To Score An Invite

Throwing an epic dinner party is no easy feat. Whether your favourite part is making some serious appies, matching the tableware to your fit or curating a perfect playlist, being a great host requires a ton of creativity. For all the inspired tips you need to make your night legen-dairy,...
Narcity

Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)

This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000. The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy