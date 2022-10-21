Read full article on original website
Morning Brief: John Tory Wins Again, Top Canadian Snacks & More
Off The Top: Remember back in 2014 when the U2 album Songs of Innocence somehow wound up on your iPhone? Agonizingly self-serious frontman Bono has finally apologized to the world for the ambitious "overreach" in an excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography (which you can probably find automatically downloaded to your Apple Books account next month).
Morning Brief: A Handgun Freeze, Epic Ottawa Brunches & More
Off The Top: Five recently fired daycare workers are facing felony charges after terrifying their young wards with a scary Halloween mask similar to the one from the slasher movie Scream. Unfortunately, the kids' horrors won't stop there: the daycare is in Mississippi, home of some of the lowest education and health care funding of any state in the union.
Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Toronto & You Can Make Just Over $28 Per Hour
If you're looking for a job that pays well and lets you travel the world, you may be in luck. Air Canada is currently hiring flight attendants out of Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, and you could be their latest recruit. According to a job posting on Oct. 17, the Canadian...
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scored $1 Million & It Wasn't His First Time
A Lotto Max winner from Milton, Ontario, is $1 million richer, again, after getting lucky on a Maxmillions ticket for the second year in a row. The remarkably consistent lottery winner, Antoine Beaini, said he was at home with his wife when he discovered he'd hit big in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving to a completely new place can be a pretty scary experience that's usually filled with a lot of questions. It was no different when I moved to Alberta from London last year, and there were a few things I really wish I knew before I made the move.
6 Reasons Why I Wouldn't Move Back To BC After Living In Toronto For 5 Years
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. British Columbia may be beautiful but the people in Toronto are nicer and the food is better. With mountains, the ocean and a...
'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Lynx Air Is Having A Major Sale On Flights & You Can Get 75% Off
Looking for a way to celebrate Diwali in Canada? How about planning a getaway?. Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air is having a sale on flights in celebration of Diwali, and you can get a discount on fares to both the U.S. and Canada. You can get 75% off the base...
Popeyes Is Actually Selling 300-Piece Nuggets In Canada & You Can Get It For 3 Days Only
Popeyes is supersizing one of its menu items and offering 300-piece chicken nuggets in Canada but for three days only. To celebrate the 300th Popeyes location in Canada opening on October 25, 2022, the fast food chain is introducing "a menu item befitting for the milestone" — a 300-piece Nugget Meal.
7 Government Of Canada Jobs Across The Country You Can Apply For That Pay Over $100,000
There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for if you're looking for work and they all pay more than $100,000!. The positions are with a variety of government agencies and organizations including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency. Since the jobs...
Canada's Handgun Freeze Is Now In Effect & Trudeau Says 'Canadians Have The Right To Feel Safe'
Canada's handgun freeze has come into effect and Justin Trudeau said that "urgent action" had to be taken to keep communities safe. The prime minister announced on October 21, 2022, that the national freeze on handguns will now prohibit the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in this country. "Canadians...
It's Time To Vote In The 2022 Municipal Election & Here's What To Watch For Across Ontario
October 24 is voting day in municipal elections across Ontario and the polls will be open in most major cities across the province from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This election will bring change to communities right across the province and there are some big storylines to follow in Toronto, the GTA and elsewhere.
Drake Is Giving Away Free Food For His Birthday At Dave's Hot Chicken But Only For One Day
Drake's celebrating his birthday with some tender chicken this year!. The Toronto legend is turning 36 on October 24, and this year, he's giving his fans a present. Dave's Hot Chicken, which has three locations in Toronto, will be giving away sliders and tenders on the rapper's birthday. The Nashville-style...
A VIA Rail Train Collided With Car In Ottawa & It Was Dragged 1,500 Metres Down The Track
If you were riding a VIA Rail train Monday night in Ottawa, you may have gotten more excitement than you paid for. Ottawa Fire Services responded to a collision between a car and a VIA Rail train at 7:15 p.m. on October 24 at the intersection of Piperville Road and Boundary Road, according to a tweet posted at 8:39 p.m.
This New Island Airbnb Near Toronto Has A 'Moonroof' & You Can Stargaze From Bed
A woodland getaway doesn't need to be a rustic one. This new glamping Airbnb in Ontario lets you sleep under the stars in a cozy dome and you can enjoy nature in a luxurious way. Birchwood Luxury Camping just opened a second dome retreat in Port Perry and it's hidden...
Apple Is Hiking Its Prices In Canada & You Can Expect To Pay More For Music & TV
Your Apple bill is about to get more expensive! Apple has confirmed its plans to raise the cost of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in Canada and customers could pay up to $4 extra each month. Exactly how much more Canadians will pay each month depends on the specific...
Diwali Celebrations In Toronto Are Popping Off & It Could Be Enough To Pollute The Air
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism, bringing friends and families together in bright celebration. If you think Canada Day pops off the most in terms of fireworks, think again. Diwali straight-up turns night into day. As impressive as that sounds, it's not without consequences. Higher levels of air pollution can be directly linked to the festival, and while harmless to most, it's still worth considering.
The 7 Best Japanese Restaurants In Toronto, According To The Michelin Guide
On October 19, 2022, the Michelin Guide revealed the seven best Japanese restaurants in Toronto. The list includes venues that were awarded stars as well as some spots that received recognition. With artistic presentations and unique offerings, these standout spots have authentic and seasonal flavours, but don't expect a cheap night out.
Flair Airlines Has New Flights From Ontario To Arizona & They're Cheaper Than A Tank Of Gas
If you're already dreaming of a sunny escape from the chilly winter in Ontario, a Canadian airline announced new direct flights to Tucson, Arizona. You can take off with Flair Airlines from London and Windsor, Ontario for an Arizona vacation as of December 1, 2022. Tuscon flights with Flair Airlines...
MilkUP's New Dinner Club Is Coming To Ontario & Here's How To Score An Invite
Throwing an epic dinner party is no easy feat. Whether your favourite part is making some serious appies, matching the tableware to your fit or curating a perfect playlist, being a great host requires a ton of creativity. For all the inspired tips you need to make your night legen-dairy,...
Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)
This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000. The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
