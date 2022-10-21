Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism, bringing friends and families together in bright celebration. If you think Canada Day pops off the most in terms of fireworks, think again. Diwali straight-up turns night into day. As impressive as that sounds, it's not without consequences. Higher levels of air pollution can be directly linked to the festival, and while harmless to most, it's still worth considering.

