Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
coinfomania.com
Primex Finance Deploys Its Beta on zkSync Testnet to Enable Margin Trading on DEXs
Pioneer cross-chain prime brokerage protocol Primex Finance announces the deployment of its recently-launched Beta version on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. Taking place at the end of October 2022, the integration will enable the project to offer users better transaction speed for margin trading on DEXs. At the same time, traders will be able to take advantage of lower gas fees and a high level of security on Primex Beta.
coinfomania.com
Coinbase Rolls out USDC Institutional Rewards Program With MakerDAO
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced Monday the launch of its institutional rewards program in partnership with stablecoin issuer MakerDAO. The exchange disclosed that MakerDAO community members accepted its proposal to the custody of $1.6 billion USDC stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the value of the U.S dollar with Coinbase Prime, designed to provide institutional and corporate solutions to specific customers.
coinfomania.com
Yuga Labs to Launch the “Persistent World” for Otherside Metaverse in 2023
Greg Solano, the co-founder of the NFT project Yuga Labs, revealed recently that the launch of the persistent world for the Otherside metaverse is set to take place in 2023. The Persistent World is a term used for a virtual world that is designed to develop itself internally without the participation or involvement of a user.
coinfomania.com
CZ Says Binance Is Closing in on Hacker Behind $570M BNB Chain Attack
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance is closing in on the hacker who stole nearly $600 million from its BNB Chain, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a statement from the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). CZ: Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down’ on Hacker’s Identity. CZ noted...
coinfomania.com
SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain in Partnership with Aurus
SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.
Comments / 0