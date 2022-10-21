Kate Middleton and Prince William on break from royal duties after 'tense time' for George, Charlotte and Louis

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly set to enjoy some time away from royal duties in order to be with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis following a 'tense time' for the family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to be preparing for some much-needed downtime with George, Charlotte and Louis after what has been dubbed a 'stressful' period for the Wales family.

Having moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage and seen the children begin at Lambrook School just days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, Kate and William are thought to be ready for family time.

Following their start at Lambrook School in September after a move from London to Berkshire, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are enjoying some time away from classes.

Thanks to Lambrook's October half term, the children won't return for lessons until the Monday that Halloween falls on.

It's believed that the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales are also taking the time that the children are off school to be away from royal duties after a jam-packed past month following the Queen's death at Balmoral Castle.

With Kate and William's royal responsibilities following the Queen's death having meant that the family's first weeks starting fresh in Berkshire did not quite go to plan, a royal source has claimed that they are ready to unwind with the kids after a 'tense and stressful' period.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Things were very tense that week; it was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for," the insider told People, speaking of the days that followed the long-reigning monarch's passing.

However, the source stressed that the family are thrilled to now be living in the picturesque countryside setting, with the surroundings of Adelaide, which is nearby to Windsor Castle, providing the perfect environment for the children.

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," they explained, adding, "It's a real little community."