Below is brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood ln.) continues. Possible closure extension required until November 2nd due to some unforeseen circumstances at the railroad bridge. Road should be restored and open for business access from Landmark Credit Union’s entrance to Bender Rd by end of week. Work expected to occur over the weekend (Oct. 29th and 30th).

GLENDALE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO