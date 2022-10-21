Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️
HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas. The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage...
houstoniamag.com
The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires
Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
cw39.com
Weather outlook for the World Series in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sunny and pleasant weather settles in to Houston ahead of game one of the World Series. However, the next rain-maker is expected to arrive Friday as the World Series begins. Of course, Minute Maid Park is protected from the elements thanks to the retractable roof. But,...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
houston.org
Cruise Terminal Upgrades, Additions in Galveston Will Draw Tourism, Money to Region
The Port of Galveston is investing an estimated $33 million in cruise-related infrastructure projects as the demand continues to grow. “You’ve got to spend money to make money,” Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO, wrote in a recent newsletter. Rees estimates 330 sailings this year, which...
cw39.com
NWS: Potential for strong thunderstorms
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s been sunny skies for several days in Houston. Now that’s about to change, starting tonight. The National Weather Service said Monday night could bring severe weather. “A cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and thunderstorms across southeast Texas late Monday night...
cw39.com
Man OK after being shot in head while in north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering this morning after being shot in the head in north Houston. Police say it happened on the 1200 block of Hartwick road around 11 p.m. Monday night. While the man slept in his bed, a bullet came flying through his window, striking...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
cw39.com
Early voting for midterms begins today in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Early voting begins on Monday across Texas for the 2022 midterm elections. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging young people to make their voices heard. Turner has created an “Early Voting Challenge” across Houston college campuses. This year, the University of Houston, Texas Southern...
lavacacountytoday.com
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale
According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
Gulf Freeway reopens following school bus crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around...
Unbelievable: Flyer in Houston, Texas With Slur Placed On Tree
It's hard to believe in the year of 2022 that things like this occur. But in Houston, one individual, who at the time of writing is unidentified, placed a flyer on a tree that has many talking. The Flyer In Question. KPRC in Houston has the story of the mystery...
Big boat fire challenges firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight. The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water...
This Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Delis Across America
Cheapism compiled a list of the best delis in the country.
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
Fire tears through renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a fire at a renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County. The hazmat team has been called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM1994 at Long Point in Fairchild. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal tweeted...
mocomotive.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning 11:24PM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 24 at 11:24PM CDT until October 25 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Gr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/severe-thunderstorm-warning-1124pm/
Comments / 0