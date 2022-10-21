ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoniamag.com

The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires

Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Weather outlook for the World Series in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sunny and pleasant weather settles in to Houston ahead of game one of the World Series. However, the next rain-maker is expected to arrive Friday as the World Series begins. Of course, Minute Maid Park is protected from the elements thanks to the retractable roof. But,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
cw39.com

NWS: Potential for strong thunderstorms

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s been sunny skies for several days in Houston. Now that’s about to change, starting tonight. The National Weather Service said Monday night could bring severe weather. “A cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and thunderstorms across southeast Texas late Monday night...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man OK after being shot in head while in north Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering this morning after being shot in the head in north Houston. Police say it happened on the 1200 block of Hartwick road around 11 p.m. Monday night. While the man slept in his bed, a bullet came flying through his window, striking...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Early voting for midterms begins today in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Early voting begins on Monday across Texas for the 2022 midterm elections. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging young people to make their voices heard. Turner has created an “Early Voting Challenge” across Houston college campuses. This year, the University of Houston, Texas Southern...
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale

According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning 11:24PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 24 at 11:24PM CDT until October 25 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northeastern Gr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/severe-thunderstorm-warning-1124pm/
LEAGUE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy