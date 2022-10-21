ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.21.2022 — Charlie Crist Would Mandate Vaccines, DeSantis Won't— Rubio Says Demings Debate Was Easy— More...

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 24

Madeline Vermilyea
4d ago

Democrat Politicians always puff themselves up. Look New Voters 🗳When you were kids in Tampa during 2007-2011 Charlie Crist was Governor of Florida. HE DID NOTHING, NOT ONE POSITIVE THING TO HELP YOUR FLORIDA BECOME A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE FOR YOUR FUTURE. YOUNG FEMALE VOTERS 🗳HE DIDN’T DO ANYTHING FOR YOUR FUTURE IN 2022 🇺🇸

Nancy
4d ago

DeSantis just rose in polling ! No one want a dictator and mandate vaccine is a dictator!

Donna Comeau-guillaume
4d ago

Charlie Christ is a Democrat all the way through.... He'll put us on the LOCK down again..... No way..... GOVERNOR DeSantis....will give us freedom of ...OUR choice....NOT the POLITICAL choice

