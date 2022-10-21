JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.21.2022 — Charlie Crist Would Mandate Vaccines, DeSantis Won't— Rubio Says Demings Debate Was Easy— More...

Read full article on original website
Madeline Vermilyea
4d ago
Democrat Politicians always puff themselves up. Look New Voters 🗳When you were kids in Tampa during 2007-2011 Charlie Crist was Governor of Florida. HE DID NOTHING, NOT ONE POSITIVE THING TO HELP YOUR FLORIDA BECOME A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE FOR YOUR FUTURE. YOUNG FEMALE VOTERS 🗳HE DIDN’T DO ANYTHING FOR YOUR FUTURE IN 2022 🇺🇸
Reply(1)
8
Nancy
4d ago
DeSantis just rose in polling ! No one want a dictator and mandate vaccine is a dictator!
Reply(7)
7
Donna Comeau-guillaume
4d ago
Charlie Christ is a Democrat all the way through.... He'll put us on the LOCK down again..... No way..... GOVERNOR DeSantis....will give us freedom of ...OUR choice....NOT the POLITICAL choice
Reply
2
Related
Rubio makes ‘explosive’ claim about potential drop box dangers
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made a bizarre comment that election drop boxes could be blown up, as he debated the topic of election integrity during Tuesday night's Florida Senate debate against Democratic opponent Rep. Val Demings.
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, You Are No Donald Trump
No offense, Kari Lake, but you aren’t either. The former president’s brand is not transferable.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
ProPublica journalist mocked for spreading ‘pathetic’ 20-year-old DeSantis gossip: ‘The walls are closing in’
Pro Publica reporter Alec MacGillis shared a claim on Twitter Saturday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., would break up with girls in college for correcting him.
Over 540,000 New Republicans Have Registered To Vote in Florida Since 2018 – Another Sign That Ron DeSantis Will Win?
Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As Florida's gubernatorial election draws near, there are a number of signs emerging that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis may feel comfortable about winning another term in office. A recent poll suggested that his lead over Democrat Charlie Crist has extended to 11% from a margin of just 3% in late summer.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening
Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
Former police officer and Senate candidate Val Demings teases Herschel Walker with her badge: ‘This one’s real’
Former Orlando Police Department Chief and current US Senate candidate Val Demings needled Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker after he flaunted an honorary sheriff’s star by showing off her real police badge.Ms Demings is currently a Congresswoman representing Florida’s 10th district.On Tuesday, Ms Demings posted a photo of herself holding her Orlando Police Department badge along with the caption "This one’s real."Ms Demings spent nearly 30 years working for the Orlando Police Department and served as its chief for five years.This one’s real. pic.twitter.com/LvXg8yNeun— Val Demings (@valdemings) October 18, 2022The gibe was aimed at Mr Walker, who produced...
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Miami Republican lawmakers demand democracy in Cuba, Venezuela, but embrace U.S. autocrats like Trump | Opinion
If they believe in democratic institutions, there should be no question about the 2020 presidential election results, Andres Oppenheimer says.
The non-Trump 2024 field starts to make their moves
The former president is talking about campaign structure and staff. But others don’t seem content to wait for him to announce.
Tom Brady Reportedly Texts With Ron DeSantis
The quarterback and GOP Florida governor had an exchange during an NFL game, according to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Democrat Charlie Crist Fires His Campaign Manager Just Days Before Florida’s Gubernatorial Election
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Crist. Just days before Florida's gubernatorial election, it emerged on October 21 that the campaign manager for Democrat Charlie Crist, had been fired after being charged with domestic assault.
He’s 9 months old and a U.S. citizen. Why does Florida DCF want to send him to Haiti?
He was born in Broward County to a troubled mother who lost permanent custody due to mental health struggles. His mother’s parental rights to three of her older children had already been terminated. His father, back in Haiti, was not in the picture.
A migrant unable to work legally in the US helped coordinate DeSantis’ migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE — A Venezuelan migrant unable to legally work in the United States was paid to help coordinate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant flight program, putting the Republican governor’s high-profile political gambit in conflict with his long-standing push to crack down on labor from people in the country illegally.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
If Republicans couldn’t cheat, I don’t think they could win | Column
Honestly, Tony, my first instinct was to ignore you. That’s become my go-to when readers ask me, as you did in a recent email, to prove to their satisfaction that, “Republicans are keeping Black people from voting.” When I didn’t respond promptly enough, you said this strengthened your feeling “that this is a fabricated issue with no real merit.”
Florida's Most Dangerous Highways
The Sunshine State is known for its friendly people, beautiful beaches, and year-round warm weather. But Florida also has a dark side—it's home to some of the most dangerous highways in the country.
Comments / 24