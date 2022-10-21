Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WMTW
Investigators release identities of men killed in New Hampshire plane crash
Investigators have publicly released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the...
Two people die in Keene, NH plane crash
A single-engine plane crashed into a barn near Keene's airport just before 7:00 Friday night.
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Critical Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Testing Begins Monday
Monday and Tuesday will be important days towards lifting the boil water order in Rye. Testing was stopped in favor of a system-wide chlorination of the Rye Water District. The levels of chlorine have reached levels acceptable by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, and testing of the water will resume Monday and Tuesday.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
State Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck on Route 93
Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 93 in Boston Saturday night. According to an MSP spokesperson, the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway at approximately 9:40 p.m. before coming to rest on the southbound side of the highway.
WMTW
Police: 19-year-old killed after car hits trees in North Berwick
North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following an early morning crash Monday. Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials believe it hit several...
WCVB
NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
NECN
1 Dead After SUV Rolls Into Woods After Crash on I-495 in Mass.
A person was killed when two SUVs collided on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford late Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police said. The two SUVs were both headed north on the highway at about 11:45 p.m. when they collided, causing both to leave the road, police said. The driver of one of...
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
WCVB
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Medford driven by unlicensed driver
MEDFORD, Mass. — A person struck by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed operator in Medford on Sunday has died. Police said a 77-year-old Malden man was struck just before 7 p.m. along Middlesex Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said...
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Isn’t it Illegal for This New Hampshire Church and Sanctuary To Offer Hallucinogenic Tea Retreats?
It's a growing trend albeit controversial around the world, making ground in the United States and that includes New Hampshire. They're called Ayahuasca Retreats and even streaming services like Netflix and podcasts like Gwyneth Paltrow's "The goop" among others have explored the popularity of these mysterious gatherings. According to the...
manchesterinklink.com
Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial
MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members. If this doesn’t happen...
FBI to search underwater in Concord River Monday; traffic to be impacted
The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) out of New York is in Massachusetts to help assist with an investigation, according to a statement. The team will be searching underwater at Concord River in Billerica starting around 9 a.m., the statement read. It will cause one lane on the River Street Bridge to close during active search hours.
