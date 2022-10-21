Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
Refinery29
Ballet Flats Trend Is Back — How To Style Them For 2022
When it comes to ballet flats, there’s something inherently young about the shoe style. Perhaps it's the easy slip-on design or maybe the tiny bow on the nose of the more traditional pairs. But with proper styling, the shoe’s star power is strong, which explains its current comeback as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala
Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
Stylists reveal 14 items from your 2022 wardrobe that you should get rid of
Style experts said people should start replacing their high-waisted pants, midi skirts, and camo print because those trends lost popularity this year.
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Futuristic Finish On Fitted Jumpsuit With Built-In Boots, Dramatic Earrings & Silver Shades
Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a futuristic approach to fall fashion. The “Black-ish” star left her Instagram followers shook after she uploaded a series of photos. “It was a future party,” Ross wrote under the photo. The carousel-style post sees Ross posing in the corner of a room. The award-winning entertainer served up some serious monochromatic style inspiration as she poses in a black nylon jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had a turtleneck and long fitted sleeves. The garment also featured built-in boots. The pantaboots had an elongated toe and curved heel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Complex
What is Fabrican? Meet The Inventor Behind Bella Hadid’s Sprayed-on Dress
In a fashion scene where most brands constantly refer to the past, it’s nice to see what the future of clothing looks like. Coperni, the Parisian ready-to-wear brand founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, has always focused on tailored minimalism since it launched in 2013. Yet it also strives to take an innovative approach to design that connects its collections with the current fashion moment and pay homage to the past.
Keke Palmer Puts Futuristic Flair on Metallic Blazer Dress with Patent Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Keke Palmer looked stunning in silver for Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday night. Palmer put her own fashionable flair on an oversized metallic blazer dress. The boxy piece had a plunging deep V-neckline, wide lapels, dramatic side slant pockets, black ruffled cuffs and crinkled accents throughout.
Our Fall Shoe Guide Is Here—Meet the Season's 4 Key Styles
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
Lori Harvey Amps Up Monochromatic Moment With Quilted Leather Jacket & Pointy Shoes at Chanel’s 90th Anniversary Dinner
Lori Harvey took an edgy approach to monochromatic dressing to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Chanel’s 1932 high jewelry collection. The event was held at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles yesterday night. Dressed in all-black, the model and skincare entrepreneur wore a cropped black leather quilted jacket. Harvey snapped one of the silver buttons at the top and left the rest undone to help show off her baggy satin trousers. The high-waist bottoms had front pleats and were held up by a thin chain belt. Monochrome outfits are among the go-to styling trick for modern women. They are versatile and timeless,...
Kourtney Kardashian Slips on Square-Toe Boots and T-Shirt Dress with Son Reign Disick and Travis Barker on Shopping Trip
Kourtney Kardashian brought her nonchalant street style on a shopping trip with her family in Los Angeles. The Lemme founder left Calabasas Commons with husband Travis Barker and son Reign Disick — apparently leaving a jewelry store ahead of Landon Barker’s birthday — in a Balenciaga T-shirt dress. The piece featured a boxy fit with white paneling and short sleeves, complete with “Balenciaga” and “BB” lettering on its front. Finishing Kardashian’s ensemble were black sunglasses and a baseball cap featuring embroidered “Daddy” lettering, as well as a skull print-covered puffed tote bag.
Ella Ehmoff Accessorizes in Metallic Hues With Puffer Boots and Embellished Baguette Purse at Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch
Ella Ehmoff attended the launch of Ugg’s “Feel House” on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, in a striking outfit. The model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a pleated gray miniskirt and a white long-sleeved graphic crewneck. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style She coordinated with Ugg‘s Classic Maxi Ultra Tall Boots in metallic silver that featured a bubble, knee-high silhouette. To accessorize, she wore wide-frame glasses and a silver baguette purse embellished with silver panels. Other guests at the launch of the Ugg space...
CNET
Bella Hadid Gets Dress Sprayed Onto Her and Walks It Down the Runway
To close off the spring/summer 2023 show at the end of Paris Fashion Week, fashion label Coperni did the unpredictable on Friday: walk a nearly nude model to the runway and spray a dress onto her body before she took a stroll. The model was the world-famous Bella Hadid and...
Saks Off 5th Chief Expects Strong Holiday Gift-giving
NEW YORK — Paige Thomas is a retailer, so she’s an optimist — it goes with the territory. But she’s also a realist, and the president and chief executive officer of Saks Off 5th knows that during challenging times, the off-price sector historically outperforms other retail channels. “In turbulent times, off-price wins,” Thomas said during the company’s holiday preview event at the Crosby Hotel in New York City last week. Thomas, whose career includes stints at Nordstrom Rack, Kohl’s and Fred Meyer, said she believes Off 5th will have a good holiday season. “We’re optimistic,” she said. “After 30 years in...
Comments / 0