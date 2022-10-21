Read full article on original website
Joseph Patriarca
3d ago
Bannon got what he deserved . Vote blue and hold each and every republican responsible for whaled up to and occurred on January 6. It should never happen again . Those proud so called patriots are nothing but home grown terrorists. Bannon should have been fined a hell of a lot more for violating out constitution
t.a.h.
3d ago
Lol. You think he’ll appeal. I think if you appeal the government should have an opportunity to change the sentence up as well as down.
Willie One
2d ago
I can smell him through my phone ,, I don't think anyone will want him in prison, they'd have to wear a chemical / biological suit if they want to hit that 😂😂😂😂😂
