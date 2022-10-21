ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC's independent bookstores ready with your next great read

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Time Out highlights Brooklyn's independent bookstores 04:42

NEW YORK -- As the temperatures drop, it's a great time of year to curl up with a good book.

Lucky for us, plenty of unique independent bookstores are popping up across Brooklyn.

Every weekend, Time Out New York gives us great ideas of things to do. But today, it's things to read.

Chapter one: Where to find independent bookstores for unique reads while also helping small business owners.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by CBS News New York to share more.

CLICK HERE for their complete list, and watch her full interview above.

