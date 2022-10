ST. CHARLES, Mo.- SIUE volleyball retuned to action on the road for a midweek matchup at Lindenwood, taking victory in a reverse sweep on Tuesday evening. The set scores were: 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 15-11. Following the win, the Cougars improve to 11-12 overall and 6-6 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Lindenwood falls to 7-14 and 4-8.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO