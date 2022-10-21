On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at around 1:58 am, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East 43rd Street for a disturbance call. When officers arrived, they spoke with a sixty-eight-year-old female who provided a description of the suspect who broke into her home while she was asleep and began assaulting her. The victim said she fought off her attacker and reached for her cell phone to call 911 for help. However, the victim said the suspect took her phone from her, which prevented her from calling 911. The suspect then rummaged through her house briefly and fled the area. The victim was able to call 911 from another phone and requested police assistance.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO