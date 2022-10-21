Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US News and World Report
Rishi Sunak to Become Britain's Next PM After Months of Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak,...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Deals Knockout Blow to Once-Powerful Youth League Faction
BEIJING (Reuters) - The three most glaring omissions from China's new Communist Party leadership share one common trait: all rose through its Youth League and were considered members of a once-powerful faction whose influence Xi Jinping has now effectively crushed. Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Wang Yang, both 67...
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Accuses West of Having 'Essentially Stolen' Gold, Forex Reserves Via Sanctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
US News and World Report
A Nation of Immigrants: Newcomers' Share of Canadian Population Hits Record
TORONTO (Reuters) - Immigrants' share of Canada's population has hit its highest point in the country's 150-year history and the biggest share among G7 countries, new data released by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. Twenty-three percent of Canadians were immigrants in 2021, according to the census, and Statistics Canada projects...
US News and World Report
Exchange Operator CME Tops Profit Views as Trading Volumes Surge
(Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported third-quarter profits that beat expectations as volatility in the global markets amid high inflation, aggressive rate hikes and recession fears, drove trading volumes higher. Stripping out one-time items, such as M&A costs, CME earned $1.98 per share in the three-months ending...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Agency to Move Ahead With 'Open Banking' Rule This Week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an "open banking" rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans' access to financial services. In a speech on Tuesday, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said the agency expects to propose...
US News and World Report
Ex Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says U.S. in Recession, Will Continue
RIYADH (Reuters) - Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue. Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said: "I think we'll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates." "I think you are...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Helping Haiti Get Bullet-Proof Vests for Its Police
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is helping Haiti buy bullet-proof vests and other personal protective equipment from Taiwanese manufacturers, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as security in the Caribbean country worsens. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs demanding the resignation...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says China Rejects Status Quo of Taiwan Situation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has decided the status quo of Taiwan's situation is no longer acceptable and has begun to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island, including holding out the possibility of using force, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg,...
US News and World Report
French, German Leaders Meet Amid Rift Over Energy, Economy
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz discussed their...
US News and World Report
Korean Air Plane Overruns Philippine Runway, 173 People Safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the...
US News and World Report
Putin to Use U.N. Grain Deal as Leverage at G20, European Diplomat Says
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to use the possible extension of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal as a way to gain leverage and dominate next month's G20 summit in Indonesia, a European diplomat briefed on the grain talks told Reuters. Ahead of the Nov. 19 expiry...
US News and World Report
Poland Mulls Barrier on Kaliningrad Border, Says Top Official
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland may have to build a barrier on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, a top Polish official said on Tuesday, as Warsaw suspects Russia plans to help African and Asian migrants cross over in the coming week. Poland accuses Russia and its ally Belarus of...
Comments / 0